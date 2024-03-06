Ready to fight Mark Zuckerburg anywhere, anytime with any rules, says Elon Musk

Tech mogul Elon Musk has yet again ignited a fiery challenge against Meta's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, declaring his readiness to engage in combat "anywhere, anytime, with any rules". The announcement, made on Tuesday, reverberated across social media platforms, sparking anticipation and speculation among netizens.

Musk's bold proclamation emerged in response to a user's account on the X platform, recounting a conversation with a tour guide who jovially entertained the idea of a showdown between the two tech titans. "After the tour, I asked the tour guide about the Elon vs Zuck fight and he laughed and said 'That’s something we would love to see'. He then proceeded to bring up and briefly talk about dogecoin so I tipped him some doge afterwards," the user shared.

In a swift retort, Musk embraced the challenge, asserting his readiness to engage in a no-holds-barred confrontation against Zuckerberg. This declaration reignited chatter about the much-anticipated clash, which first gained traction when Musk, in June last year, criticised Meta's foray into the realm of social media with a Twitter (now X) competitor. "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment," Musk quipped in response to news of Meta's venture.

Amidst the banter, a user jokingly warned Musk about Zuckerberg's purported prowess in jiu-jitsu, to which Musk responded with a nonchalant willingness to settle the dispute in a cage match. This exchange prompted Zuckerberg to join the fray, sharing a screenshot of Musk's challenge with a terse caption: "send location".