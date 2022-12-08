Realme 10 Pro series launched with first curved AMOLED display under Rs 25,000

Realme has launched two new smartphones in its Realme 10 series in India. The company has introduced the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. The plus version is the first smartphone to get a curved AMOLED display in its respective price range. The Realme 10 Pro comes with a different set of specifications but the design of the rear panel is mostly similar for both phones. However, the display and the front sides are completely different.

The Realme 10 Pro+ has been launched in three storage variants and the company is offering the virtual RAM feature to expand the RAM limited by hardware. The phone gets up to 8GB RAM and it can be expanded further by 8GB RAM. Buyers will get to choose from either 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The first sale will have on 14 December.

Realme 10 Pro Plus Pricing

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will be available in three colours:

Hyperspace

Nebula Blue

Dark Matter

Realme 10 Pro+ Display

The new Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display which is the highlight of the device. This is the first phone priced under Rs 25,000 to get a curved AMOLED display with 120Hz or higher refresh rate.

Realme 10 Pro+ Performance

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 which is a 6nm chipset. This is the first smartphone in India to get this chipset. The phone gets Mali-G68.

Realme 10 Pro+ Camera

The Realme 10 Pro+ has a triple-lens setup. The primary camera module is a 108MP lens with the capability to shoot in raw mode. The second module is an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and the third is a macro lens. The phone gets a 16MP front camera.

Realme 10 Pro 5G

The Realme 10 Pro has been launched alongside the plus variant. The device gets a flat LCD screen but it still features a 120hz fast refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. Realme 10 Pro 5G is available in two variants. The first sale will happen on December 16.