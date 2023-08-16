Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23: Expected specifications, offers

Realme will launch two new smartphones, Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G, in India on August 23. The mid-range Realme 11 5G smartphone is confirmed to come with an 108MP camera and support 67W fast charging. Realme 11X 5G, on the other hand, is confirmed to come with a 64MP AI camera and support for 33W fast charging.

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11x 5G launch in India

Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G are confirmed to launch on August 23 in India. The launch event will begin at 12 pm. You can watch the livestream of the event on the company’s YouTube page and social media handles.

- Dimensity 6100+

- 5000mAh

- 120Hz LCD

- Side FPS

- 108MP + 2MP | 64MP + 2MP

- 16MP | 8MP

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G leaked pre-order offers

As per the tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G will be available for pre-order from August 23 to August 28. These customers are likely to get free Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo earbuds worth Rs 1,299 with Realme 11 5G and Realme Buds 2 worth Rs 599 with Realme 11x 5G.

Realme 11 5G expected specifications

The tipster Ambhore revealed that Realme 11 5G is likely to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. In terms of photography, the smartphone might come with a dual rear camera that includes a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. It is expected to come with a 16MP AI front camera.

Realme 11 5G is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 64W fast charging and runs on Android 13-based Realme UI. It is expected to be available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants and might be available in Glory Gold, Glory Black color options.

Realme 11X 5G expected specifications

The Realme 11X 5G is likely to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, Realme 11X 5G might come with a dual rear camera setup that includes 64MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor with LED flash. It is expected to come with an 8MP AI front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It is also rumoured to run on Android 13-based Realme UI. It might be available in 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variants. It might come in Purple Dawn, Midnight Black colour options.

