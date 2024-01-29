Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ launch today: What to expect, how to watch LIVE

Realme is all set to launch its latest flagship, the Realme 12 Pro series, in India today at noon. The series is expected to consist of two phones — the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+. The phone will be made available via the company’s official website as well as Flipkart. The phone will be available for early access sale from 6-10 PM today.

The Realme 12 Pro+ will feature a flagship periscope telephoto lens. The company has announced that the phone will have a 3X periscope telephoto lens which has, so far, been limited to flagships from brands like Samsung, Google, and Apple. The lens will be able to provide up to 120X SuperZoom. The primary lens is a Sony IMX890 sensor.

The company has also collaborated with Ollivier Savéo, an international luxury watch design master, to create a "luxury watch design" for the Realme 12 Pro Series 5G. The camera island will get a “polished sunburst dial” and vegan leather finish on the back.

The launch event promises to showcase the smartphones’ powerful capabilities. The company is also expected to live stream the launch event on its social media channels.

The Realme 12 Pro+'s periscope zoom camera is driven by a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor, which boasts a sizeable 1/2-inch dimension. Realme highlights that this sensor is significantly more extensive, exceeding 2.6 times in size compared to the 3x zoom camera found in the iPhone 15 Pro (12MP) and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (10MP). This allows for over 1.8 times the light intake.

Stay tuned to Business Today for updates about the price, offers and other specs of the Realme 12 Pro Series 5G. You can also stream the launch event LIVE using the YouTube embed below:

