Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ launched in India: Check price, offers, specifications

Realme has launched the new Realme 12 Pro series in India. The series has two phones — the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+. The phone will be made available via the company’s official website as well as Flipkart. The phone will be available for early access sale from 6-10 PM today.

The Realme 12 Pro+ will feature a flagship periscope telephoto lens. The flagship phone has a 3X periscope telephoto lens, which was compared to other prominent flagships from brands like Samsung and Apple during the launch event. The lens provides up to 120X SuperZoom. The primary lens is a Sony IMX890 sensor.

The company has also collaborated with Ollivier Savéo, an international luxury watch design master, to create an exclusive luxury watch design for the Realme 12 Pro Series 5G. The camera island will get a “polished sunburst dial” and vegan leather finish on the back.

Price, Availability, and Offers

The Realme 12 Pro+'s first sale will happen on February 6 at noon via the Realme official store, Flipkart, and other multi-brand brick-and-mortar outlets. ICICI Bank customers can get benefits worth Rs 2,000 on the purchase.

Realme 12 Pro Price:

8GB RAM+128 GB storage: Rs 25,999

8GB RAM+256GB storage: Rs 26,999

Realme 12 Pro+ Price:

8GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 29,999

8GB RAM+256GB storage: Rs 31,999

12GB RAM+256GB storage: Rs 33,999

