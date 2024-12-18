Realme 14x 5G unveiled: Rugged design, 6000mAh battery, 5G connectivity starting ₹14,999

Realme has unveiled its highly anticipated 14x 5G smartphone, setting a new benchmark in the rugged mid-range smartphone market. Touted as the first smartphone under ₹15,000 with an IP69 rating, the device boasts military-grade shock resistance, a 6000mAh battery, and 45W SuperVOOC charging. Available in Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red, the Realme 14x 5G is priced at ₹14,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and ₹15,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The first sale kicks off today December 18, 2024.

The Realme 14x 5G’s IP69 certification provides protection against high-pressure water jets, while an additional IP68 rating ensures the device can withstand submersion in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. It's also reinforced with ArmorShell Protection and a military-grade SGS certification.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the smartphone is expected to deliver seamless multitasking, fast 5G connectivity, and smooth gaming performance, scoring over 420,000 on the AnTuTu benchmark. The 6nm octa-core processor is complemented by an ARM G57 MC2 GPU, ensuring efficient power consumption and a responsive user experience.

With a 6000mAh battery, the Realme 14x 5G promises extended usage, from gaming to video streaming. Equipped with 45W SuperVOOC charging, the phone reaches 50% charge in just 38 minutes. The innovative charging algorithm optimises battery health and charging speed, maintaining over 80% battery health even after 1,600 charge cycles.

The Diamond Design of the Realme 14x 5G, inspired by crystals and gems, merges rugged functionality with aesthetic appeal. Exclusive features like SonicWave Water Ejection and Rainwater Smart Touch further enhance its usability in challenging environments.

The phone offers a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It supports Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience.

Realme is offering up to ₹1,000 off through select bank offers and an extended one-year warranty for purchases on realme.com and other channels. The device is available for purchase on Flipkart, realme.com, and retail outlets starting December 18.