Realme 5 Pro is on sale today via Flipkart: Price, features, launch offers

Chinese budget smartphone major, Realme, launched Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 in India recently. Out of the two, Realme 5 Pro is on its first sale today on Flipkart. The younger sibling of the Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 has already been on multiple sales since August 27. The biggest USP of both Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 are the rear quad camera setup, however, the Pro variant comes with specs like Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. The price of the top variant of Realme 5 Pro is Rs 16,999.

Realme 5 Pro specifications

Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS skin on top. Realme 5 Pro phone comes with 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme 5 Pro is also powered by a 4,035mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.

Realme 5 Pro Cameras

Realme 5 Pro uses the same 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor as the OnePlus 7 Pro. Realme 5 Pro also comes with an 8MP sensor for the main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide cam (119 degrees), a dedicated 4cm macro camera and a depth sensor. For selfies, Realme 5 Pro has a 16MP camera.

Realme 5 Pro price in India and offers

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of Realme 5 Pro can be bought in India for Rs 13,999. The price for the 6GB RAM and the 64GB storage model is Rs 14,999. The 8GB RAM and the 128GB variant of the Realme 5 Pro is priced at Rs 16,999.

As far as launch offers are concerned, both Reliance Jio and Paytm First membership are offering benefits worth up to Rs 7,000. Realme 5 Pro purchased using Paytm UPI will allow buyers to get Rs 2,000 cashback. Buyers on Flipkart can also opt for no-cost EMI options and other bank offers.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Realme Q specifications revealed days before launch; show Snapdragon 712, VOOC fast charge

Also Read: Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 5 - Which one is the better budget quad-camera phone?

Also Read: Realme XT with 64MP camera set for India launch; here're the specifications, features