Realme C51 launch today: Expected price, features and other details

Realme C51 smartphone will be launched today in India at 12 PM. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company's social media channels. The phone will be available for sale on Flipkart and the company's official website. The company is expected to list the device without any dedicated launch event. The Realme C51 will be placed in the budget line-up under the C-series.

Expected Features and Price

The Realme C51 is expected to get a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 720x1600. The base variant is also likely to get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The Realme C51 is expected to cost ₹ 10,999 in India. According to the Flipkart listing, the first sale of the device will happen at 6 PM today. The offers include a Rs 500 instant discount for SBI Card and ICICI Bank card holders.

The phone will be launched in two variants. Both variants will get 4GB RAM but the base variant will get 64GB of storage and the high-end variant will get 128GB of storage.

Realme has already confirmed that the new phone will get a dual camera setup on the rear panel. The primary lens will be a 50MP unit. The company has also confirmed that the device will get 33W fast charging capability. The new Realme C51 gets a 5000mAh battery unit. The company claims the phone can be charged from 0-50% in a matter of 28 minutes.

In terms of design, the new smartphone comes with a dual-tone finish with a glossy finish around the camera modules, and the rest will have a matte finish. Two of the colour options have also been confirmed: Mint Green and Carbon Black.

