Realme C51 launched in India at Rs 8,999; check features, availability

Realme has just announced its latest addition to the budget-friendly smartphone market, the Realme C51. The new C51 is a 4G device and it caters to the under Rs 10,000 price segment. The phone comes with a dual camera, fast charging, and more.

Price and Availability

The Realme C51 has been launched at a price of Rs 8,999 for the variant with 64GB of storage and 4GB RAM. The device comes with up to 128GB of ROM and 4GB+4GB Dynamic RAM. The phone will be made available on Flipkart from 6PM today. Buyers can also avail bank offers with Rs 500 instant discount for HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions.

Fast Charging: The Realme C51 comes with a 5000mAh battery With 33W SUPERVOOC charge. The company claims the phone can charge from 0-50 in 28 minutes.

Camera: The smartphone features a 50MP AI Camera with various photography functions, including 50MP mode, video, night mode, panoramic view, and more. It also has a 5MP Selfie Camera for capturing stunning self-portraits.

Display: The Realme C51 sports a 17.13cm (6.74'') 90Hz display with a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio.

Colour Options: The new Realme C51 is available in Mint Green and Carbon Black

Performance: Realme has not specified the maker of the chipset used in C51. However, it has been confirmed that the device is powered by an octa-core chipset with up to 1.82GHz CPU and Mali-G57 GPU.

External Memory: The device supports up to 2TB of external memory and it can accommodate 2 SIM cards in addition to the memory card.