Realme confirms launch of new P-series; from expected price to features, here's what you need to know

Realme is gearing up to introduce its new P Series in India. Following the recent introduction of the Realme 12x, the company is now teasing its audience with a fresh lineup named P Series, symbolizing 'Power'. This move is confirmed via a post from Realme's Vice President, Chase XU, and a promotional video hinting at a new era of powerful devices. The new Realme P Series will launch on April 15 at 12 PM.

The company is teasing the launch of two new smartphones in this range: Realme P1 and Realme P1 Pro. The P1 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset whereas the Realme P1 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Both phones will come with an AMOLED 120Hz display.

The new P Series will be exclusively available in India and will be sold through Flipkart. The phone is aimed at the mid-range market, the P Series will support 5G and is expected to feature powerful chipsets, considering the emphasis on 'power'.

According to the company, with the new P Series Realme aims to break from its traditional design mold, promising innovative designs for the P Series. The new series could also be a replacement for the GT and GT Neo series which have been absent from Realme's website.

Rivals and Pricing

In terms of competition, the new series aims to rival other mid-range smartphones like the Nothing Phone (2a), Vivo T-Series, and iQOO Z Series. The smartphones under the P-Series are expected to be priced in the Rs 15k-25k segment. Realme has confirmed that the starting price of the P1 will be under Rs 15,000.



The company has collaborated with Indian visual artist P.S Rathor for a design inspired by Indian culture, further underlining the series' exclusivity to the Indian market. Realme aims to reach a 50 million sales milestone on Flipkart with the P Series.



Manufacturing and Distribution:

Realme continues to utilize the Noida Oppo facility, with partnerships including Khy Electronics, Bhagwati Electronics, Skyworth, and Videotex International. Since April 2023, Realme operates independently in distribution.