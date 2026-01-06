Realme debuts 16 Pro series in India with 200MP portrait camera and 7,000mAh battery

Realme has officially unveiled its 16 Pro Series, introducing the flagship-tier 16 Pro+ and the 16 Pro to the premium mid-range segment. The new handsets are accompanied by an expanded ecosystem, including the Buds Air8 and the Pad 3, focusing on advanced imaging hardware and integrated artificial intelligence.

The series is marketed as the "200MP Portrait Master," with both models featuring the LumaColor Camera system. The Realme 16 Pro+ is equipped with a 3.5x periscope telephoto lens that supports up to 120x Super Zoom and 4K FullFocal HDR video. This system utilises a ProDepth Bokeh Algorithm to achieve three-dimensional depth and precise detail across multiple focal lengths. The standard 16 Pro shares the same primary sensor and a Golden Portrait Lens Kit, allowing for high-resolution captures at various zoom levels.

Urban Wild Design and Durability

Designed in collaboration with ace designer Naoto Fukasawa, the series introduces an "Urban Wild Design" philosophy inspired by natural textures. The 16 Pro+ features the industry’s first bio-based organic silicone back cover with a refined wheat-grain pattern. Both devices offer IP69 pro-level water resistance, capable of withstanding high-pressure water jets and temperatures up to 80°C. The Pro+ model further incorporates Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for enhanced drop protection.

High-Performance Hardware and NEXT AI

The Realme 16 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with Rocket LPDDR5X RAM to support high-frame-rate gaming and stable multitasking. It features a 6.8-inch 1.5K HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6,500 nits peak brightness. The standard 16 Pro utilises the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset and a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED panel. Both handsets are equipped with a 7,000mAh Titan Battery and the NEXT AI suite, which includes tools like AI Framing Master and Google Gemini Live.

Expanded Ecosystem

Along with the phones, Realme also launched the Realme Buds Air 8 that feature 55dB real-time noise cancellation and an 11+6mm dual-driver acoustic setup, an IP55 rating and an integrated AI Voice Assistant powered by Google Gemini, offering face-to-face translation support. Along with the buds, the brand also launched the Realme Pad 3, a tablet featuring a 2.8K book-view display and a 12,200mAh battery. The tablet includes AI-powered productivity tools such as AI Recording Summary and Circle to Search.

Indian Pricing and Availability

The Realme 16 Pro Series is available through realme.com, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. The 16 Pro+ starts at Rs 39,999, while the 16 Pro begins at Rs 31,999. The Realme Pad 3 is priced from Rs 26,999, and the Buds Air 8 are available for Rs 3,799. Customers can also purchase the Realme Smart Pen for Rs 2,999 to enhance productivity on the new tablet.

Realme is providing bank discounts and offers on all the new products launched today.