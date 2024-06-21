Realme GT 6 review: The budget-friendly beast of 2024

The Realme GT 6 is here, and it's aiming to shake up the smartphone world. Billed as the "Only Flagship Killer of 2024," this phone has a lot to prove. I've spent some quality time with the GT 6, and it's clear that Realme is serious about delivering top-notch performance without breaking the bank. Let's dive into what makes this device tick and whether it lives up to the hype.

Design and Build

First impressions matter, and the Realme GT 6 nails it with a sleek, modern design. The Fluid Silver and Razor Green finishes are both eye-catching and premium. It's not just about looks, though. The phone feels solid in hand, thanks to its Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. This is one sturdy device, capable of handling everyday bumps and drops without a hitch.

Performance

Under the hood, the GT 6 packs a punch with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The performance is stellar, handling everything from heavy multitasking to graphic-intensive games with ease. I ran the latest games and apps without a single hiccup. The Geek Power Tuning mode is a gamer’s dream, letting you tweak CPU and GPU settings to balance performance and battery life.

Display

The display is another standout feature. The 6.7-inch screen is incredibly bright, hitting 6000 nits at peak brightness. Whether you're outside in direct sunlight or in a dim room, the display remains sharp and vibrant. The 120Hz refresh rate and 2500Hz touch sampling rate make interactions smooth and responsive. Watching videos and playing games is a joy on this screen, with rich colours and deep blacks.

Camera

The camera system on the GT 6 is impressive. The main 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor captures stunning photos with great detail and vibrant colours. The 50MP telephoto lens adds versatility, allowing for high-quality zoom shots.

The AI features, like HyperTone Image Engine and AI Smart Removal, take the camera experience up a notch, making it easy to capture and edit great photos. Now it doesn't work all the time on each photo well, but when it does it really seems magical.

Battery and Charging

Battery life on the GT 6 is robust, thanks to its 5500mAh battery. It easily lasted me through a full day of heavy use, including gaming, streaming, and browsing. When it’s time to recharge, the 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging is a game changer. I could get to 50% in just 10 minutes, and a full charge took only 28 minutes. The Smart Charging technology also helps extend the battery's lifespan by optimising charging patterns.

Software and AI

Running on Realme UI 4.0, based on Android 14, the GT 6 offers a smooth and intuitive user experience. The integration of Next AI features like AI Smart Removal and AI Smart Loop enhances productivity and streamlines tasks. The AI enhancements are subtle, and not as effective as expansive from Google or Samsung but do make everyday interactions more efficient.

Gaming and Thermal Management

For gamers, the GT 6 is a beast. I tested it with high-demand games like PUBG and League of Legends, and the performance was flawless. The 120 FPS support ensures smooth gameplay, while the Iceberg Vapor Cooling System keeps the device cool even during intense sessions. The cooling system is particularly impressive, maintaining performance without any noticeable heat buildup.

Conclusion

The Realme GT 6 is a powerhouse that delivers on its promise of being a "Flagship Killer." With top-tier performance, a brilliant display, an impressive camera system, and innovative AI features, it offers incredible value for its price. Whether you're a gamer, a photography enthusiast, or just someone who needs a reliable, high-performance smartphone, the GT 6 is worth considering. Realme has set a high bar with this one, and it’s going to be tough for competitors to match.

Disclosure: Big thanks to realme for sending over the GT 6 for me to test out. As always, my opinions are my own, and they're seeing this review for the first time alongside you.