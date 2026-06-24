Realme India CEO exits amid major Oppo-led restructuring plans

Realme India CEO Michael Guo has stepped down as the company's parent company, and Oppo is moving closer to bringing Realme and OnePlus under its corporate umbrella. The news comes months after OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu stepped down due to the ongoing organisational changes.

While the three Chinise smartphone brands are going through major change post-merger, Realme highlighted that the executive cited health-related issues as the reason for his departure, as per a MoneyControl report.

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Realme India spokesperson said, “We confirm that Michael Guo has stepped down from his role as the Representative Head overseeing business of India at realme brand due to certain health reasons. The company respects his decision and extends its sincere appreciation for his valuable contributions to the business including the India territory during his tenure.”

The company further confirmed that Realme Global Vice President Chase Xu will be taking over the role, leading the India operations. It also said that India is one of its integral markets and that it remains committed to its long-term growth.

Michael Guo's time at Realme

Michael Guo has remained a crucial figure within Oppo Group. He was one of Realme's founding team under Sky Li and joined Realme India as Sales and GTM Director in 2018. Before Realme, he held several retail marketing positions across Vietnam, Thailand, and Southeast Asia.

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During his time leading the Realme India operation, the brand reportedly crossed one million units sold during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The company was also recognised as the top smartphone brand on Flipkart in 2019.

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Guo was also appointed to a dual India-Europe leadership role, and in 2021, he was appointed as CEO of Realme Indonesia and Southeast Asia. After Madhav Sheth's departure in 2023, Guo was once again appointed as India CEO.

Realme recently became a sub-brand under Oppo early this year, and the company has been through several changes. The company also reported conducting layoffs in India, impacting employees across divisions.

Oppo is planning to further integrate Realme into its overall business structure, and it may transform the brand from a standalone brand to a product series within Oppo's portfolio. As a result, Realme's distribution network may also be merged with Oppo.