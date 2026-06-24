Noel Tata to retire as Trent chairman: A look at the retail empire created by Ratan Tata's half-brother

An era ended quietly on Monday — and then it didn't. Noel Tata dropped a bombshell on shareholders at Trent's 47th annual general meeting, announcing his retirement as Chairman after nearly three decades of steering the retail powerhouse to unprecedented heights.

"As you might be aware, this will be my last annual general meeting as chairman," he said, in the kind of understated delivery only Tata could pull off.

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A look at Noel's stint at Trent

In 1998, he joined the board as a director when his mother, Simone Tata, established the company after Lakme's divestment. He oversaw the acquisition of the Indian unit of the UK-based Littlewoods International, which was subsequently rebranded as Westside.

He officially took charge as Trent's first Managing Director in June 1999 and served in the role for more than 11 years. In his stint as MD, Noel Tata scaled the business from a single-store experiment to a highly profitable national retail chain.

In August 2010, he took over as the Managing Director of Tata International but remained closely tied to the retail business as the Non-Executive Vice Chairman. Later, on March 31, 2014, Tata succeeded the retiring Tata veteran, FK Kavarana, to become the Chairman of Trent.

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One of the Tata Group's biggest value creators

Under his chairmanship, Trent became one of the biggest value creators for the Tata Group.

The company's revenue jumped nearly 9 times from ₹2,333 crore in FY14 to ₹20,193 crore in FY26, while the company went from a loss of ₹19 crore to a profit of ₹1,477 crore. The retailer's m-cap grew from nearly ₹4,300 crore in 2014 to over ₹2 lakh crore.

Despite these milestones, Noel Tata said in his final AGM that the company is still in its early growth stage. He laid out a long-term vision to multiply the company's revenue tenfold.

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At this AGM, a ₹2,500 crore fundraising resolution was cleared to boost Trent's technological infrastructure, AI integrations, supply chain logistics and continued store footprint expansion.

Under his leadership, Trent expanded its operations to over 1,286 stores across 321 cities, comprising a retail footprint of 17.7 million square feet. Some high-margin private labels under Trent are Zudio (963 outlets, including 6 in the UAE), Westside (300 stores), and Star Bazaar (operating through a strategic joint venture with the UK's Tesco).

He also pushed for the commercial incubation of concepts such as Samoh and Burnt Toast while calling for Trent to transform homegrown Indian fashion concepts into globally recognised brands.

His role increased after Ratan Tata's passing

After Ratan Tata's passing in October 2024, Noel Tata was appointed as the Chairman of Tata Trusts, the philanthropic holding companies that control around two-thirds of the humongous Tata Sons empire.

He also acts as the Chairman of Tata International, Voltas, and the Tata Investment Corporation. He is also the Vice-Chairman of Titan Company and Tata Steel.

He was the unanimous choice to become the Tata Trusts chairman not only because he was Ratan Tata's half-brother but also because of his deep group knowledge and long-term involvement on the boards of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.