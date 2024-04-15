Realme launches new P Series 5G smartphones, tablet Pad 2, T110 buds: Check price, other details

Realme has launched its latest realme P Series 5G smartphones - realme P1 Pro 5G and realme P1 5G. The smartphones have been launched in the mid-range segment. The realme P1 Pro 5G features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G Chipset, a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 Camera with OIS, and a 120Hz Curved Vision Display.

Realme has also launched the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant and Realme T110 wireless earbuds. The Realme Pad 2 features a large 120Hz 2K display, a 33W SUPERVOOC charging system, and a hefty 8360mAh battery. The Realme T110 wireless earbuds offer a 10mm Dynamic Bass Driver and 38-hour total playback. These products are available for purchase on realme.com and Flipkart starting from April 19, 2024.

Pricing and Availability



realme P1 Pro 5G comes in two storage options:

8GB+128GB at Rs 21,999, available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 during the Red Limited Sale on April 22nd from 6 PM to 8 PM IST.

8GB+256GB priced at Rs 22,999, with the first sale starting on April 30th from noon to midnight IST.

realme P1 5G also offers two variants:

6GB+128GB at Rs 15,999, with an Early Bird Sale price of Rs 14,999 on April 15th from 6 PM to 8 PM IST.

8GB+256GB for Rs 18,999, and with an Rs 2,000 discount coupon, the price drops to Rs 16,999.

realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi Variant:

Priced at Rs 17,999, this device will be available for Rs 15,999 on April 19th from noon onwards.

realme T110 Wireless Earbuds:

Available in Country Green, Jazz Blue, and Punk Black, priced at Rs 1,499. With a special discount, they will be offered at Rs 1,299 starting April 19th at noon.