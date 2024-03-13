Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, Buds T300 earbuds to launch in India on March 19: Check expected price, sale offers, specs

Realme is set to launch two new products in India on March 19: Realme Narzo 70 Pro and Realme Buds T300 earbuds. The Narzo handset will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a punch-hole camera display and support for Air Gestures and 67W fast charging. The smartphone will be available in a green colour option.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G expected specifications

As confirmed by the company, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will come with an AMOLED display that offers 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Realme claims that the smartphone is the first to get a glass back in its price segment.

For photography, you will get a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor that supports OIS. The smartphone comes with support for air gestures for taking screenshots, scrolling up and down, like a video, go back to the homepage, swipe right and left and more. Additionally, the company has also promised that the smartphone will come with 65 per cent less pre installed third-party apps. It also comes with a smart water touch. It will go on sale on Amazon in India.

Embrace the lightning-fast charging process of the #NARZO70Pro5G and elevate your power game to new heights! Step out of the shadow of 44W and experience the blazing speed of 67W charging.



Discover More: https://t.co/G9vr82fvTv pic.twitter.com/atVaBiDo54 — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) March 12, 2024

In addition to Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, the company will launch Realme Buds T300 TWS earbuds at the event. These earbuds will come with silicone tips, 360-degree spatial audio support and ANC up to 30dB. They will be available in the Dome Green colour variant.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro expected India price

Realme Narzo 70 Pro price hasn’t been leaked online yet. The previous model, Narzo 60 Pro 5G, was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. Hence, it is expected that the upcoming handset will launch under Rs 25,000 in India.

Introducing the dome-green variant of #realmeBudsT300, enhancing your auditory experience with 360-degree spatial audio and Active Noise Cancellation for uninterrupted music.



Launching on 19th March! #BassMomentBestMoment

Know more: https://t.co/n7XK6LkfKf pic.twitter.com/UYwfWAyoAz — realme (@realmeIndia) March 12, 2024

Realme Narzo 70 Pro is expected to compete against the like of Realme 12 Pro, Nothing Phone (2a), Poco X6 Neo and more.

Realme says that buyers will get benefits worth Rs 4,299 during the early bird sale.

Also Read:

Nothing Phone (2a): The new gold standard for budget smartphones?

Poco X6 Neo with a 108MP rear camera launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs