Poco X6 Neo with a 108MP rear camera launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs

The budget-friendly smartphone Poco X6 Neo has launched in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include a 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP dual rear camera setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6080+ chipset. The smartphone competes with the likes of Realme 12 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G and Lava Curve Blaze 5G.

Poco X6 Neo India price, sale offers

Poco X6 Neo comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 17,999.

In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in three storage variants: Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange.

Poco X6 Neo will go on sale in India today i.e. March 13 at 7 pm on Flipkart. As for the sale offers, customers will get a Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards.

The second sale will take place on March 18 at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Poco X6 Neo specifications

Poco X6 Neo features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness and Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the Poco X6 Neo is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It also comes with an IP54 rating for water, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dust resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The company offers two years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates.

