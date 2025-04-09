Realme Narzo 80 Pro and 80x 5G debut in India with MediaTek processors; see details and price

Realme has launched its latest Narzo 80 series in India, unveiling the Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G with high-performance hardware and features that punch above their price points. Starting at ₹11,999, the series targets gamers and power users with performance-centric chipsets, fast charging, and bright displays.

The Narzo 80 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a massive 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, making it one of the most aggressively specced phones in its segment. The device also boasts a 90FPS gaming mode for BGMI, a 6.7-inch 120Hz display with peak brightness of 4500nits, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS.

Meanwhile, the Narzo 80x 5G brings the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC (6nm) to the entry-level 5G segment. Priced from ₹11,999, the phone comes with a 6.5-inch 120Hz display, IP69-rated durability, and a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

“We are excited to introduce the new realme NARZO 80 series to our expanding 5G smartphone portfolio at Amazon.in," said Tanmay Shah, Category Leader – Smartphones & Accessories, Amazon India. "The NARZO 80 Pro 5G promises to deliver outstanding gaming performance while the NARZO 80x 5G boasts a long-lasting battery. We are confident that both these devices will cater to the needs of customers seeking high-performance smartphones at competitive price points. Both these smartphones will be available on Amazon.in with exciting coupon offers and convenient no-cost EMI options."

realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G: Key Specs

• MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (4nm), 780K+ Antutu score

• 6.7-inch 120Hz HyperGlow display (4500nits)

• 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging

• 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS

• IP66/68/69 rating, Military-grade protection

• Stereo speakers, Android 14-based realme UI 6.0

realme Narzo 80x 5G: Key Specs

• MediaTek Dimensity 6400 (6nm), 420K+ Antutu score

• 6.5-inch 120Hz Eye Comfort Display

• 6000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging

• IP69 rating, SonicWave Water Ejection tech

• 50MP AI dual camera setup

• Vegan leather back design in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold

Pricing & Availability:

• Narzo 80 Pro 5G starts at ₹17,999 (8GB+128GB) and goes up to ₹21,499 (12GB+256GB)

• Narzo 80x 5G starts at ₹11,999 (6GB+128GB) with offers and ₹12,999 (8GB+128GB)

• Available on realme.com and Amazon, with sales beginning April 9 (Pro) and April 11 (x)

Early buyers can avail up to ₹2,000 in discounts, no-cost EMI, and additional offers through Amazon and realme’s official website.