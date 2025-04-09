scorecardresearch
Realme Narzo 80 Pro and 80x 5G debut in India with MediaTek processors; see details and price

Aimed at gamers and power users, realme’s latest 5G duo ups the ante with bold specs and aggressive pricing.

Realme has launched its latest Narzo 80 series in India, unveiling the Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G with high-performance hardware and features that punch above their price points. Starting at ₹11,999, the series targets gamers and power users with performance-centric chipsets, fast charging, and bright displays.

The Narzo 80 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and features a massive 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, making it one of the most aggressively specced phones in its segment. The device also boasts a 90FPS gaming mode for BGMI, a 6.7-inch 120Hz display with peak brightness of 4500nits, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS.

Meanwhile, the Narzo 80x 5G brings the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC (6nm) to the entry-level 5G segment. Priced from ₹11,999, the phone comes with a 6.5-inch 120Hz display, IP69-rated durability, and a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

“We are excited to introduce the new realme NARZO 80 series to our expanding 5G smartphone portfolio at Amazon.in," said Tanmay Shah, Category Leader – Smartphones & Accessories, Amazon India. "The NARZO 80 Pro 5G promises to deliver outstanding gaming performance while the NARZO 80x 5G boasts a long-lasting battery. We are confident that both these devices will cater to the needs of customers seeking high-performance smartphones at competitive price points. Both these smartphones will be available on Amazon.in with exciting coupon offers and convenient no-cost EMI options."

realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G: Key Specs

    •    MediaTek Dimensity 7400 (4nm), 780K+ Antutu score
    •    6.7-inch 120Hz HyperGlow display (4500nits)
    •    6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging
    •    50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS
    •    IP66/68/69 rating, Military-grade protection
    •    Stereo speakers, Android 14-based realme UI 6.0

realme Narzo 80x 5G: Key Specs

    •    MediaTek Dimensity 6400 (6nm), 420K+ Antutu score
    •    6.5-inch 120Hz Eye Comfort Display
    •    6000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging
    •    IP69 rating, SonicWave Water Ejection tech
    •    50MP AI dual camera setup
    •    Vegan leather back design in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold

Pricing & Availability:
    •    Narzo 80 Pro 5G starts at ₹17,999 (8GB+128GB) and goes up to ₹21,499 (12GB+256GB)
    •    Narzo 80x 5G starts at ₹11,999 (6GB+128GB) with offers and ₹12,999 (8GB+128GB)
    •    Available on realme.com and Amazon, with sales beginning April 9 (Pro) and April 11 (x)

Early buyers can avail up to ₹2,000 in discounts, no-cost EMI, and additional offers through Amazon and realme’s official website.

Published on: Apr 09, 2025, 2:02 PM IST
