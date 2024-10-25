Realme teases AI-driven GT7 Pro with India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Realme has introduced its AI roadmap, showcasing plans to harness advanced technologies in collaboration with industry giants like Qualcomm and Google. The initiative, titled “The Dark Horse of AI,” was revealed at a recent event in New Delhi, where realme also provided a sneak peek of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the GT7 Pro. This AI-powered device, equipped with India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, signals a shift in realme’s approach to embedding AI into user experiences across performance, gaming, and photography.

Realme’s collaboration with Qualcomm is central to its AI vision. Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President of Qualcomm, remarked, “Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, GT7 Pro is poised to become an AI powerhouse.” This collaboration aims to equip the GT7 Pro with unparalleled AI features, including “AI Sketch to Image” and “AI Game Super Resolution,” promising users enhanced visual clarity and immersive gameplay.

In tandem, Google Cloud resources will amplify realme’s AI efforts, bringing cloud-based innovations into their smartphones. Felix Zhao, Head of Google Cloud Customer Engineers, added, “We’re proud to be realme‘s partner on [its] AI journey and look forward to many more innovations.”

Positioned as an “AI Performance Flagship,” the GT7 Pro leverages realme’s new AI platform, NEXT AI, focusing on efficiency, imaging, and gaming. The device features AI capabilities such as “AI Motion Deblur” and “AI Telephoto Ultra Clarity” to bring new levels of detail to smartphone photography. The GT7 Pro’s powerful “AI Game Super Resolution” upscales gaming visuals, making it a strong contender for mobile gamers.

Supporting the flagship’s advanced hardware is the latest realme UI 6.0, designed to deliver a seamless, intuitive experience with integrated AI features. The UI includes interactive elements and a fluid design aimed at enhancing user engagement.

Also, realme launched the NEXT AI Lab, designed to cultivate new possibilities within AI imaging, gaming, and user efficiency. Through this platform, realme aims to inspire young creators and tech enthusiasts to push the limits of what’s possible with AI. This lab serves as a space for AI-driven experimentation, empowering users to innovate through AI tools, with a mission of “Inspire, Imagine, Innovate.”

The GT 7 Pro’s rear design, revealing antenna lines on the top frame, suggests a metal build. The phone also appears to feature an IR blaster alongside a secondary microphone.On the front, the GT 7 Pro sports a centred punch-hole display, reportedly sourced from Samsung, and is rumoured to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded beneath the screen.