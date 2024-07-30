Realme unveils 13 Pro Series with AI-powered camera, Watch S2, and Buds T310 in India; see pricing and specs

Realme has launched a trio of new devices in India: the realme 13 Pro Series 5G (comprising the 13 Pro+ 5G and 13 Pro 5G), the realme Watch S2, and the realme Buds T310. The company isputting its focus on AI-powered features and stylish design to attract its target audience.

“We are thrilled to unveil the realme 13 Pro Series 5G, realme Buds T310, and realme Watch S2 today," said a realme spokesperson. "Understanding the needs of our young users, in June, we announced our Next AI Lab and AI+UI Populariser Plan, aiming to bring next-generation AI experiences to at least 100 million users within the next three years. The launch of the realme 13 Pro Series 5G is the first step in realising this vision."

Realme 13 Pro Series: Ultra Clear Camera with AI

The realme 13 Pro series, positioned as "Ultra Clear Camera with AI," introduces the industry's first AI photography architecture, dubbed the HYPERIMAGE+ camera system. This system incorporates flagship-level optics, on-device AI imaging algorithms, and cloud-based AI image editing to enhance image clarity and dynamic range.

Both the realme 13 Pro+ 5G and 13 Pro 5G feature a unique design inspired by the works of Impressionist painter Claude Monet, developed in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA). The designs aim to capture the "ephemeral light and shadows" found in Monet's paintings, according to realme.

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G

Dual Sony main camera system with the industry-first Sony LYT-701 sensor (50MP primary camera with OIS) and Sony LYT-600 (50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom).

AI Portrait Algorithm for optimised portraits.

AI HyperRAW Algorithm for enhanced night photography.

AI Smart Removal and AI Group Photo Enhance features.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset.

120Hz Curved Vision Display with Pro-XDR technology.

5,200mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

Available in Monet Gold and Emerald Green.

Priced from ₹29,999 to ₹33,999.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with realme to unlock premium smartphone experiences for users in India,” said Saurabh Arora, Mobile, Compute and XR Business Head at Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. “Equipped with convenient AI for smooth multitasking and seamless connectivity, the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is committed to perform beyond expectations enabling a variety of use cases on the realme 13 Pro Series 5G for all your productivity and entertainment needs such as gaming, stunning photo and video capture and more.”

Realme 13 Pro 5G

50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS and 2X ISZ support.

AI HyperRAW Algorithm for enhanced image processing.

AI Portrait Algorithm for improved portrait photography.

AI Smart Removal and AI Group Photo Enhance features.

Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 5G chipset with 3D VC cooling system.

120Hz Curved Vision Display with Pro-XDR technology.

IP65 dust and water resistance, Swiss SGS 5-star drop resistance.

5,200mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC charging.

Available in Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green.

Priced from ₹23,999 to ₹28,999.

Realme Watch S2 and Buds T310

Realme also expanded its AIoT portfolio with the Watch S2 and Buds T310:

Realme Watch S2: Features a Super AI Engine with AI Personal Assistance and a Smart Dial Engine. It has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, an advanced stainless steel body, comprehensive sports and health monitoring, IP68 dust and water resistance, and up to 20 days of battery life. Priced at ₹4,499.

Realme Buds T310: Offer 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, 360° Spatial Audio Effect, up to 40 hours of total playback, and AI Deep Call Noise Reduction. Priced at ₹2,199.

The realme 13 Pro series is set for an early bird sale on July 30th, with pre-orders opening on July 31st. The first sale for all four devices, including the Watch S2 and Buds T310, will begin on August 5th.