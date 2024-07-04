'AI will play crucial role,' says Realme's Francis Wong at unveiling of HyperImage+ technology

Realme today hosted an exclusive media preview event showcasing its latest innovation in mobile photography: HyperImage+. Themed "The Future is Here: AI is revolutionising mobile imaging," the event, held in Bangkok, Thailand, saw Realme unveil its three-tiered AI-powered solution promising to redefine smartphone photography.

HyperImage+ is built on a foundation of "flagship optics, on-device AI imaging algorithms, and cloud-based AI image editing," according to the company. This multi-layered approach aims to elevate mobile photography by leveraging advanced AI capabilities at every stage, from capturing the image to final edits.

Francis Wong, Head of Product Marketing at Realme, highlighted the significance of the technology to Tech Today, stating, “Our goal is to democratise high-quality photography, making it accessible to everyone.” He elaborated that the base layer of HyperImage+ involves “cutting-edge optics, consisting of multiple lenses, periscope lenses and large sensors,” all of which will be integrated into the highly anticipated Realme 13 Pro series.

Realme also brought in experts from industry partners Sony and TUV Rheinland to discuss their ongoing collaborations and provide insights into the technology powering the upcoming Realme 13 Pro products.

Wong emphasised the transformative role AI will play, stating to Tech Today, "AI will play a crucial role in image processing, scene recognition, and low-light performance." He elaborated that AI algorithms will work in real-time to analyse and fine-tune camera settings, ensuring users capture stunning photos and videos regardless of the environment.

Wong further highlighted the practical benefits of Realme's AI-driven camera technology:

Automatic Scene Recognition: “Our AI algorithms can detect whether you’re shooting a landscape, portrait, or night scene and adjust settings accordingly."

Enhanced Low-light Photography: "With AI-powered enhancements, our cameras can capture clear and vibrant images even in challenging lighting conditions."

Professional-Quality Portraits: “Our AI algorithms can accurately detect and separate subjects from the background, providing stunning bokeh effects."

Advanced Video Capabilities: "We are working on AI-driven stabilisation and real-time enhancements for video.”