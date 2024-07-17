scorecardresearch
Business Today
TECHNOLOGY

NEWS

TECHNOLOGY
News
Realme Watch S2 set to launch alongside 13 Pro Series, featuring ChatGPT-powered AI assistant

Realme has yet to reveal the full specifications of the Watch S2.

Realme Watch S2 Realme Watch S2

Realme is gearing up for a double-header launch event in India on July 30th, where it will unveil both the highly anticipated Realme 13 Pro series smartphones and the new Realme Watch S2. While the company has already teased details about the Realme 13 Pro lineup, the announcement of the Watch S2 comes as a surprise.

The most intriguing detail about the Realme Watch S2 is the inclusion of a ChatGPT-powered AI personal assistant. This suggests a significant step forward for Realme's wearables in terms of intelligent features and user interaction. While specific functionalities remain under wraps, the integration of ChatGPT hints at advanced capabilities beyond basic voice commands and notifications.

Realme has yet to reveal the full specifications of the Watch S2, but with the launch event just two weeks away, we can expect a flurry of teasers and announcements in the coming days. Keep an eye out for updates on design, features, battery life, pricing, and availability as Realme builds excitement for its latest smartwatch.

Published on: Jul 17, 2024, 7:02 AM IST
