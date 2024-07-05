Realme’s foldable phone tested and shelved but there's a realme smartwatch coming this year | Tech Today Exclusive

Foldable devices have emerged as a new frontier in the world of smartphones, promising innovative form factors and enhanced functionality. Tech Today has learnt that Realme has been exploring the possibility of launching a foldable phone.

“We conducted extensive testing and development on foldable technology,” Francis Wong, Head of Product Marketing at Realme revealed in a conversation with Tech Today at an event in Bangkok, Thailand. However, after careful consideration, the company decided to shelve the project for the time being.

The decision to halt the foldable phone’s development was driven by several factors according to Wong. “Our primary focus is on delivering products that meet the highest standards of quality and user experience,” Wong explains. During the testing phase, Realme identified challenges related to durability, user experience, and cost-effectiveness. “We want to ensure that any new product we introduce aligns with our commitment to excellence,” he emphasises.

Foldable phones, while innovative, come with a unique set of challenges, particularly in terms of durability and long-term reliability. “Ensuring the foldable mechanism can withstand daily use and wear was a significant concern,” Wong notes. Additionally, the production costs associated with foldable displays and hinges are currently high, making it difficult to offer such a device at an affordable price point.

Realme’s decision to shelve the foldable phone project also reflects the company’s strategic priorities. “We are focusing our resources on areas where we see the most potential for growth and innovation,” says Wong. By prioritising other projects, Realme aims to deliver products that offer the best value and experience to its customers. The company is channelling its efforts into enhancing its existing product lines and introducing new innovations in other areas. “Our goal is to stay ahead of the curve and offer products that meet the evolving needs of our users,” says Wong. By focusing on quality, performance, and affordability, Realme aims to maintain its position as a leading player in the smartphone market.

Meanwhile, the company is set to expand its ecosystem with the anticipated launch of a new smartwatch later this year. “We have had some successful smartwatch models in the past. Now this year, we're going to bring a smartwatch to India,” Wong told Tech Today.

Wong further commented that the watch won't be released in many of the other global markets. "We believe that Indian consumers are more adaptive to our IoT products."

The upcoming smartwatch's specs and name is being kept under wraps for now but it is expected to build on the success of Realme’s previous wearable devices, offering enhanced features and improved performance.