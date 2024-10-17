Rebooting x86: Intel and AMD assemble tech avengers to fend off ARM competition

In a strategic move to strengthen and expand the capabilities of the x86 computing architecture, Intel Corporation and AMD announced the formation of an x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group. This collaborative effort, involving major technology leaders, aims to drive innovation and ensure that x86 remains the computing architecture of choice across industries. The initiative is focused on enhancing interoperability, simplifying software development, and addressing the evolving needs of customers by standardising architectural features and interfaces.

For over four decades, the x86 architecture has been a cornerstone of modern computing, powering PCs, data centres, and various embedded devices worldwide. As computing evolves with advancements in AI, 3D packaging, and custom chiplets, Intel and AMD are looking to future-proof the architecture by bringing together top technology minds to guide its development. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger emphasised the collaborative nature of this effort, stating, “We’re on the brink of one of the most significant shifts in x86 architecture in decades, and this advisory group will be key to driving innovation for our customers.”

An Industry-Wide Effort to Strengthen x86

The x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group will seek input from leading technology companies, including Broadcom, Dell, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Lenovo, Microsoft, Oracle, and Red Hat. These companies will work together to enhance the consistency, predictability, and compatibility of x86-based solutions across various sectors such as cloud, edge, and client computing.

AMD CEO Lisa Su highlighted the value of this multi-partner approach: “Establishing the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group ensures the x86 architecture will continue to be the preferred platform for developers and customers. We’re excited to work with industry leaders to expand the incredible success of x86 for years to come.”

The group’s primary goals include simplifying architectural guidelines to make software development easier and supporting the integration of new technologies into x86 platforms. Additionally, the initiative will focus on extending x86’s presence in sectors that are increasingly dependent on high-performance computing solutions, such as data centres and cloud environments.

Collaboration Among Competitors for a Common Purpose

Despite being fierce competitors, Intel and AMD have a history of joint efforts to improve the tech ecosystem. Both companies have previously collaborated on platform-level advancements, such as PCIe standards, the Advanced Configuration and Power Interface (ACPI), and USB—a universal standard that remains essential for modern computing. By co-founding this advisory group, the companies are taking a significant step to ensure that the x86 architecture remains adaptable, scalable, and compatible across diverse technology environments.

The advisory group will facilitate a cooperative approach to technical challenges by gathering input from both hardware and software communities. The goal is to achieve compatibility across x86 platforms, ultimately providing downstream benefits to customers through enhanced performance and streamlined development processes.

Several CEOs of the founding companies shared their views on the importance of this collaboration. Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “Dell has a long history with the x86 platform, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with Intel, AMD, and our peers to drive innovation.”

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian echoed the sentiment, highlighting the benefits of a unified approach. “Taking a pan-industry approach to standardisation ensures consistent implementations, aligning with Google’s commitment to innovation,” he said. Kurian noted that such efforts will unlock new levels of efficiency and performance, benefiting developers and users alike.

The broader implications of the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group go beyond performance enhancements. With Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks pointing out that x86 forms the foundation of hybrid cloud solutions, the advisory group has the potential to accelerate innovations across both cloud-native applications and intelligent workloads.

As the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group moves forward, the goal is to create a roadmap that not only addresses today’s challenges but anticipates future demands. With consistent and compatible implementations of x86 features across various technology sectors, Intel and AMD envision an architecture that continues to evolve with advancements in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing.

The advisory group will also work to make it easier for developers to integrate new capabilities into operating systems and applications, enhancing the overall user experience.