Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins fourth F1 title in Las Vegas; Russell P1, Hamilton P2 at Vegas GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive Formula One world championship after finishing fifth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday. The 27-year-old Dutch driver now holds an unassailable 63-point lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris, with two races still to go.

The glitzy night race saw George Russell triumph from pole position, leading a Mercedes one-two as teammate Lewis Hamilton surged from 10th on the grid to finish second. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz rounded out the podium in third, followed closely by teammate Charles Leclerc in fourth.

Lando Norris, who ended the race in sixth, made a late pit stop to claim the fastest lap and secure a bonus point for McLaren.

Reflecting on his achievement, Verstappen expressed his gratitude over team radio: “What a season. Four times. Thank you guys. Thank you to everyone. It was a little bit more difficult than last year, but we pulled through and gave it all.”

Meanwhile, the battle for second place in the constructors’ championship remains tight. Ferrari’s double-points finish reduced the gap to McLaren to 24 points, adding intrigue to the final stages of the season.

Multiple Champions

7 - Schumacher, Hamilton

5 - Fangio

4 - Prost, Vettel, Verstappen

3 - Brabham, Stewart, Lauda, Piquet, Senna

2 - Alonso, Ascari, Clark, Fittipaldi, Hakkinen, Graham Hill.