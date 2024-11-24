scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins fourth F1 title in Las Vegas; Russell P1, Hamilton P2 at Vegas GP

Feedback

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins fourth F1 title in Las Vegas; Russell P1, Hamilton P2 at Vegas GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Red Bull's Max Verstappen with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase Red Bull's Max Verstappen with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase
SUMMARY
  • Verstappen takes his fourth title in a row
  • Red Bull driver finished fifth in the race
  • Mercedes dominant with Russell leading Hamilton one-two

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive Formula One world championship after finishing fifth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday. The 27-year-old Dutch driver now holds an unassailable 63-point lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris, with two races still to go.

The glitzy night race saw George Russell triumph from pole position, leading a Mercedes one-two as teammate Lewis Hamilton surged from 10th on the grid to finish second. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz rounded out the podium in third, followed closely by teammate Charles Leclerc in fourth.

Lando Norris, who ended the race in sixth, made a late pit stop to claim the fastest lap and secure a bonus point for McLaren.

Reflecting on his achievement, Verstappen expressed his gratitude over team radio: “What a season. Four times. Thank you guys. Thank you to everyone. It was a little bit more difficult than last year, but we pulled through and gave it all.”

Meanwhile, the battle for second place in the constructors’ championship remains tight. Ferrari’s double-points finish reduced the gap to McLaren to 24 points, adding intrigue to the final stages of the season.

Multiple Champions

7 - Schumacher, Hamilton

5 - Fangio

4 - Prost, Vettel, Verstappen

3 - Brabham, Stewart, Lauda, Piquet, Senna

2 - Alonso, Ascari, Clark, Fittipaldi, Hakkinen, Graham Hill.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 24, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement