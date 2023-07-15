Reddit is removing years of chats and messages, here's how you can recover them

If you have cherished memories of engaging in conversations with friends on Reddit, you may want to double-check your archives. Reddit has confirmed reports from users that it has removed all chats and messages from before 2023.

The decision is part of Reddit's migration to a new chat architecture, with the aim of ensuring a smooth and efficient transition to the new system. The change was implemented on June 30th, but it took several days for many users to notice the disappearance of their older messages.

Fortunately, there might be a glimmer of hope for those who wish to recover their lost conversations. According to Mashable, users can request their Reddit account data through an online form, which could potentially include conversations from before 2023. While the process may not be as convenient as revisiting a treasured chat directly, it does offer the possibility of retrieving some of the lost content.

However, despite the potential recovery option, many users remain dissatisfied with Reddit's approach. Although the cutoff was mentioned in a changelog, Reddit failed to notify its community members directly about the removal of older messages. Consequently, some users discovered the company's plans only after their message logs had already vanished, leaving them unable to back up their chat histories on their own terms.

This move comes at a time when Reddit is facing a broader backlash from its user base. Several subreddits organized a blackout lasting several days to protest new policies that made it impractical for third-party apps like Apollo to continue operating. Since then, users and moderators have taken various actions, such as reshaping subreddits to focus on John Oliver's photos, as a means of fighting back against these policies.

More recently, Reddit announced its intention to phase out the existing coin system used to acknowledge exceptional contributors. Users can no longer purchase new coins, and all awards and coins will be removed after September 12. Reddit believes that the current approach leads to clutter and provides content that some users do not consider particularly valuable. While a replacement system is planned, it is expected to be simpler and more straightforward. However, this change may not sit well with long-time fans who loved Reddit's often unique and specific awards and medals.

