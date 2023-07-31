Redmi 12, Xiaomi TV X Series, Redmi Sonic Bass 2, Watch 3 Active to launch in India on August 1: Expected price, specs and more

Xiaomi will host a launch event in India on August 1 where it launches a handful of new products including Redmi 12 4G, Redmi 12 5G, Xiaomi TV X Series, Redmi Sonic Bass 2 and Redmi Watch 3 Active. The company has confirmed that the upcoming models of the budget-friendly smartphone Redmi 12 will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Redmi launch event: How to watch it live

Redmi launch event will kick off at 12 pm on August 1. The event will be live-streamed across the company’s YouTube channel and social media handles of Xiaomi India and Redmi India. You can also catch all the live updates by tapping on the live stream link embedded below.

We have a power packed launch for you on 1st August 2023!



- #Redmi12 with Crystal Glass Design

- Your active lifestyle friend #RedmiWatch3Active

- Bigger than ever #XiaomiSmartTVXSeries

- and a little surprise that is set to revolutionize the industry!



Don't miss out. pic.twitter.com/cKWDxhTz1O — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 25, 2023

Redmi 12 expected specifications, price

Redmi 12 is expected to be launched in 4G and 5G variants. The company has revealed that the 5G variant will come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and will offer 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of battery, the smartphone will house a 5,000 Mah battery.

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a Crystal Glass design, type-c port and a punch-hole display. As per the Geekbench listing spotted by GSMArena, it will be powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset.

Both 4G and 5G variants are likely to come with the same specifications, except for the chipsets. The 4G variant is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

In terms of pricing, tipster Abhishek Yadav hinted that Redmi 12 4G is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 9,999 and the 5G variant might launch at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Redmi Watch 3 Active expected specifications

As per the variant launched in global variants, the Redmi Watch 3 Active might feature a 1.83-inch LCD panel and up to 450 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch is likely to offer up to 12 days of battery life. It is expected to come with features like a heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, Bluetooth calling, 200+ watch faces and 100 sports mode. The sports mode includes outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor cycling, walking, trekking, trail running, hiking, elliptical, rower, jump rope, and more.

