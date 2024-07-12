Redmi 13 5G goes on first sale at Rs 12,999: Available on Amazon, Mi.com, more

The Redmi 13 5G is now available for purchase starting at Rs 12,999. It comes in three colour options: Hawaiian Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink. The smartphone is available on amazon.in, mi.com, and through Xiaomi retail partners.

Launched on Xiaomi India's 10th anniversary, the Redmi 13 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 14,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Buyers can avail an Rs 1000 bank discount or an additional exchange offer of Rs 1000.

The Redmi 13 5G features a dual-glass body with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, making it the only 5G smartphone in its segment with dual glass protection.

It is also IP53 certified for water and dust resistance. The smartphone has a 17.2cm (6.79) FHD+ Adaptive Sync screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor. It comes with a 5030mAh battery and a 33W fast charger that charges the phone to 50 per cent in under 30 minutes.

The Redmi 13 5G has a 108MP camera with a Ring Flash Design and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14. It promises two major Android updates and four years of security updates.