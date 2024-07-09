Redmi 13 launched in India at Rs 12,999; check specifications, other details

Xiaomi is celebrating its 10 year anniversary and has introduced a host of new products which includes its popular model from the Redmi line-up. The Redmi 13 has been launch at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The phone will go on ale on July 12 at noon.

Price and variants

The new Redmi 13 has been launched in two variants. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is priced at Rs 12,999 (including Rs 1,000 bank offer). The second variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 14,499 (including bank offer discount).

Display and design



The Redmi 13 5G boasts a 6.79-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. It features a center punch-hole design. The phone has a crystal glass design and is the first in its segment to offer dual-sided glass. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 provides screen protection.

Performance



Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (Accelerated Edition) SoC, the phone offers options of up to 8GB of RAM and up to 8GB of virtual RAM, with 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. The phone runs on Android 14 with Xiaomi’s Hyper OS.

Camera



The main highlight is a 108MP camera featuring Samsung’s ISOCELL HM6 sensor and 9-in-1 pixel binning technology for clearer images. Additionally, there is a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it has a 13MP front camera. A ring flash on the back enhances lighting.

Battery and charging



The device houses a 5030mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. A charger is included in the box.

Additional features



The Redmi 13 5G includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an infrared sensor. The phone is dust and splash resistant with an IP53 rating. There’s a 3.5mm audio jack and a bottom-firing loudspeaker. The device supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. The Redmi 13 5G measures 168.6×76.28×8.17mm and weighs 199g.

Xiaomi has committed to providing 2 years of major Android updates and 4 years of security updates for the Redmi 13 5G.