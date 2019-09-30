Redmi 8A now on sale in India: Check out price, features, launch offers on Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi 8A is now on sale in India for the first time via Flipkart and Mi.com. The phone was launched last week and comes as a successor to Redmi 7A with 12MP primary snapper and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Redmi 8A is an affordable phone and is available in two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage, and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. Redmi 8A also has a 6.22-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC. Redmi 8A comes with wireless FM radio and is backed by 5,000mAh battery that the company claims will offer up to five days of usage. The phone sports a USB Type-C charging port and supports 18W fast charging.

For optics, Redmi 8A comes with a 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, while the selfie camera on the front is 8MP. The smartphone also has an 8-MP selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for the price, Redmi 8A can be bought for Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM 32GB storage variant, whereas its 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will be sold for Rs 6,999. The phone is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colours. As mentioned, Redmi 8A can be ordered via Mi.com and Flipkart. The company will also start offering the smartphone via its Mi Home stores starting September 30.

Lastly, the buyers of Redmi 8A can avail 5 percent instant discount or cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, HDFC Bank debit card, and Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Edited By: Udit Verma

