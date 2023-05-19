Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Redmi has launched two entry-level smartphones Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ in India today. The highlights of the two affordable smartphones include a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB of internal storage.

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ pricing, availability, offers

Redmi A2 comes in three storage variants. The 2GB + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 5,999, the 2GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 6,499 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 7,499.

Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 500 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Redmi A2+ is launched in just one 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant that is priced at Rs 8,499. It comes in Sea Green, Aqua Blue and Classic Black colour variants.

Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ will be available on Mi.com and Amazon. on May 23 at 12 pm.

Redmi A2+ specifications

Redmi A2+ features a 6.52-inch HD+ display that offers a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It has a leather texture back that avoids scratches and smudges and looks sturdy. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also offers 7GB of additional virtual RAM.

For photography, it sports a dual rear camera that houses an 8MP primary sensor. It has a 5MP selfie camera. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi A2 specifications

Redmi A2 features a 6.52-inch LCD display that offers a 1,600 x 720-pixel resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and offers 2GB and 3GB RAM options. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers 32GB of internal storage. Redmi A2 runs out of the box on Android 12 (Go Edition).

For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that might house an 8MP sensor and a QVGA camera alongside an LED flash. The smartphone features a 5MP front facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Redmi A2 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is likely to come with a micro-USB port for charging.

