Redmi Pad 2 review: A big screen, small price tablet built for India

The sub-₹20,000 tablet market in India has felt stale for a while, dominated by iterations of the same Samsung Galaxy Tab A series and budget Android rebrands. But Xiaomi seems ready to change that narrative with the Redmi Pad 2, a value-driven yet surprisingly refined device that offers more than just a big screen on a budget. It launched in India this week, and from the looks of it, it’s not here to be a cheap alternative; it wants to be the budget tablet to beat.

Advertisement

Let’s get one thing out of the way: this isn’t just a refresh or a rebrand. The Redmi Pad 2 has been rethought in meaningful ways, with thoughtful hardware choices, Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 2, and accessories that don’t feel like afterthoughts. Starting at ₹12,999 (with introductory HDFC offers), it’s a clear shot at Samsung’s Tab A9 and even entry-level iPads for some use cases.

Display and Design: Easily the Best at This Price

The Redmi Pad 2’s centrepiece is its 11-inch 2.5K (2560 × 1600) LCD panel. It’s not just sharp, it’s smooth, with a 90Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour, and up to 600 nits brightness in outdoor mode. For the price, that’s astonishing. Add to that TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free viewing, and circadian-friendly colour calibration, and you’re looking at a genuinely comfortable screen for binge-watching, reading, or extended study sessions.

Advertisement

Build-wise, it’s equally polished. The 7.36mm thick aluminium unibody is sleek and easy to carry, weighing just 510g (519g for the cellular variant). It feels sturdy, not cheap. The Graphite Grey and Mint Green finishes look understated, while a new Lavender Purple variant adds a fun splash for those tired of monochromes.

Performance: Surprisingly Dependable

The Redmi Pad 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset, an octa-core setup combining two Cortex-A76 cores with six Cortex-A55 cores, backed by Mali-G57 MC2 graphics. It’s not a flagship chip, but in daily use, whether for YouTube, Google Docs, Netflix, or casual games like Asphalt, it handles multitasking far better than you’d expect.

You get configurations up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with up to 2TB of expandable microSD support. The inclusion of virtual RAM up to 8GB further helps keep things fluid. Even the base 4GB+128GB Wi-Fi model at ₹12,999 is usable, but the ₹16,999 8GB+256GB model feels like the better long-term bet.

Advertisement

HyperOS 2: A Real Differentiator

This is Xiaomi’s first budget tablet in India running Xiaomi HyperOS 2, and it makes a real difference. It’s lightweight, well-optimised, and introduces Xiaomi’s cross-device features like Call sync, Shared clipboard, and Network sync across Xiaomi phones and tablets.

No ads, no bloatware overdose, and a surprisingly intuitive layout. HyperOS is shaping up to be what MIUI always promised but rarely delivered.

Battery Life: All-Day and Then Some

With a 9000mAh battery, this tablet is built to last. In typical mixed-use (browsing, streaming, reading), it easily clears 10-11 hours of screen time. Standby drain is low, and even with a demanding screen and background sync, it holds up.

The 18W fast charging (15W adapter in-box) isn’t the quickest around, but it’s forgivable at this price, especially since it charges via USB-C and not some ageing micro-USB holdover.

Audio and Multimedia: More Than Just Loud

One of the standout surprises is the quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. Volume gets loud without distortion, and stereo separation is clear even without headphones. Combined with the vibrant screen, this is one of the best media tablets under ₹20,000, period.

Advertisement

Cameras and Accessories: Functional, Not Frivolous

No, the cameras won’t win awards, but they don’t need to. The 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera do what’s expected: Zoom calls are clean, document scans are legible, and that’s enough. The front camera is placed on the long edge, which makes sense for landscape video calls, a small but important detail.

What’s more exciting is that Xiaomi’s not skimping on accessories. The Redmi Smart Pen (₹3,999) feels great for notes and sketches, with 4096 levels of pressure and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Redmi Pad 2 Cover (₹1,299) includes sleep/wake functionality and doubles up as a stand, making it perfect for students or work-from-home users.

Connectivity and Durability: Thoughtfully Complete

Unlike most tablets in this bracket, the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant comes with dual SIM support, GPS, and the same solid aluminium body. With an IP52 rating, it also handles light splashes and dust, a bonus in the Indian context. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack, built-in mic, and reliable Wi-Fi ac support.

Final Verdict: Best Budget Android Tablet of 2025?

Absolutely. The Redmi Pad 2 doesn’t try to do everything, but what it does aim for, it nails. A sharp, immersive display. Reliable everyday performance. Seamless cross-device sync. Long battery life. Even decent speakers. This is a tablet that finally understands the Indian budget buyer’s actual needs without cutting corners.

Advertisement

For students, casual users, or anyone who wants a reliable tablet without crossing ₹20,000, the Redmi Pad 2 is the one to beat right now.