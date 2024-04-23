Indian brand Lava launches first smartwatch ProWatch Zn in India at Rs 2,599; check details

Indian brand Lava has unveiled its latest offering, the ProWatch Zn, in India. This new entrant in the smartwatch segment stands out with its durable metallic build and a range of health monitoring features aimed at tech-savvy consumers.

Design

The Lava ProWatch Zn comes with a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED display. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a peak brightness of 600 nits and a 60Hz refresh rate. The watch comes with the option of stainless steel strap with metallic dial enhance.

Related Articles

Health and Fitness Tracking

The Lava smartwatch gets VC9202 + VP60A PPG sensor, the ProWatch Zn offers continuous heart rate monitoring. It also measures blood oxygen levels. Additionally, the device tracks stress, breathing patterns, and sleep quality.

The smartwatch is loaded with over 110 sports modes. It also includes built-in games like 2048, Jigsaw Puzzle, Racing, and Discoloration.

Connectivity and Battery Life

With Bluetooth version 5.2, the ProWatch Zn supports voice calls directly from the smartwatch. The watch offers up to eight days of usage on a single charge, and up to 20 days in standby mode. With Bluetooth calling active, the battery life is around three days. According to Lava, the smartwatch can be fully charged in just one hour.

Pricing and Availability

The Lava ProWatch Zn is priced competitively at Rs 2,599 and is available in Black and Grey options. Consumers can purchase the smartwatch through Lava's official website and select retail stores across the country.