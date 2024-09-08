Redmi Watch 5 Active review: A budget-friendly fitness companion

Xiaomi's Redmi line has become synonymous with value for money, and the Redmi Watch 5 Active continues that tradition. This budget-friendly smartwatch offers a solid set of features, a comfortable design, and decent performance, all for under Rs 3,000. But how does it stack up against the competition, and is it worth your hard-earned rupees?

Design and Build: Familiar and Functional

The Redmi Watch 5 Active sticks to a tried-and-true design formula. Its rectangular watch face with rounded corners is housed in a durable metal casing that feels reassuringly solid. The TPU strap is comfortable for most users, and the single physical button on the side is responsive and well-placed.

The watch is IPX8 water-resistant, meaning it can handle splashes, rain, and even swimming. However, the lack of dust protection might be a concern for those who are more adventurous.

While the overall build quality is excellent for the price, the thick and uneven bezel around the display is a noticeable aesthetic flaw. It's particularly apparent when using features like the flashlight.

Display: Bright and Responsive

The 2-inch LCD display is bright and responsive, reaching close to the claimed 500 nits peak brightness, which makes it easily readable even in direct sunlight. The resolution is adequate for a smartwatch of this size, and touch input is accurate, even with slightly wet fingers.

Features and Usability: Packed with Essentials

The Redmi Watch 5 Active offers a comprehensive set of features, including call handling, automatic health tracking, and a customisable interface. While most features work well, occasional glitches in the UI and GPS tracking inconsistencies were observed during testing. However, Xiaomi's track record of addressing software issues through updates inspires confidence that these minor quirks can be ironed out.

Performance: Good Enough, Considering the Price

The Redmi Watch 5 Active's performance is acceptable for its price point. While it accurately tracks steps and sleep, heart rate and SpO2 readings are not as reliable as those from more expensive smartwatches. It's important to remember that compromises are inevitable at this price, and the watch provides a good overview of your activity levels, even if the accuracy isn't perfect.

Battery Life: Long-Lasting and Reliable

The battery life is a highlight, easily lasting for 8-10 days on a single charge with moderate use. This aligns with our previous experience with the Redmi Watch 3 Active, and it’s a significant advantage over many competitors in this price segment.

Verdict: A Solid Value Proposition

The Redmi Watch 5 Active offers a compelling combination of features, build quality, and battery life at an affordable price. While it’s not the most accurate fitness tracker and has a few design quirks, it’s a solid choice for those seeking a budget-friendly smartwatch for everyday use.

If you're looking for a reliable daily companion to track your activity levels and stay connected, the Redmi Watch 5 Active is a solid option. Just remember that its accuracy might not be on par with more expensive devices, and the uneven display bezel might be a dealbreaker for some.