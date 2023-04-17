scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Reliance Jio, Airtel broadband plans under scanner for violation of broadcast rules: Report

Feedback

Reliance Jio, Airtel broadband plans under scanner for violation of broadcast rules: Report

Airtel's complaint alleged that Jio had been broadcasting live TV and over-the-top (OTT) apps, which was a breach of broadcasting and downlinking rules

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Reliance Jio, Airtel under govt scanner for broadband plans Reliance Jio, Airtel under govt scanner for broadband plans

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched an investigation into the fixed-line broadband plans of Reliance Jio and Airtel, following concerns about potential tariff and broadcast rules violations.

A report by The Economic Times reports the new investigation. This comes after Airtel had requested TRAI to block JioFiber Backup plans, claiming that they were creating an uneven playing field in the DTH digital TV market, and harming consumer interests and competition. In response, Jio had asked TRAI to warn Airtel against making baseless complaints.

Airtel's complaint alleged that Jio had been broadcasting live TV and over-the-top (OTT) apps, which was a breach of broadcasting and downlinking rules. However, Jio denied any breach of broadcasting or telecom regulations and accused Airtel of targeting the telco through this complaint.

Meanwhile, Tata Play has accused Jio and Airtel of engaging in predatory pricing by offering bundled live TV channels and OTT apps with their broadband deals. The TRAI's investigation will be crucial in determining if any wrongdoing has occurred, and if so, what action should be taken.

Also read: Reliance Jio installs 1 lakh towers to roll out 5G network

Broadband Market Dominated by Jio

Reliance Jio has quickly climbed to the top spot of broadband users in the country. According to the TRAI data released in the month of January 2023, Reliance Jio has a market share of 51.72 per cent, which includes both wired and wireless services. The second spot is occupied by Bharti Airtel which controls 28.29 per cent of the entire broadband market.

Vodafone Idea is in the third spot with 14.90 per cent market share. State-owned BSNL only captures 3.22 per cent of the entire broadband market share.  

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 17, 2023, 9:45 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement