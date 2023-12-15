Reliance Jio announces new prepaid JioTV Premium plans starting from Rs 398; check full list here

Reliance Jio has announced new plans for JioTV Premium subscribers. This marks the first time Jio is introducing a premium version of JioTV, which was previously only available as a free add-on with prepaid and postpaid mobile plans. The JioTV Premium subscription will be bundled with three new prepaid plans priced at Rs 398, Rs 1198, and Rs 4498, available from December 15, 2023.

The JioTV Premium subscription provides access to 14 OTT platforms under a single login, including JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Prime Video (Mobile), Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Docubay, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, EpicON, and Kanccha Lannka. Users can sign in using their mobile number associated with an eligible plan. Note that Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video (Mobile) will be accessed through their respective platforms.

Here are the details of the new prepaid plans:

Rs 398 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Benefits: 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioTV Premium (12 OTTs) for 28 days.

Rs 1198 Plan

Validity: 84 days

Benefits: 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioTV Premium (14 OTTs) for 84 days.

Rs 4498 Plan

Validity: 1 year

Benefits: 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioTV Premium (14 OTTs) for 1 year. This plan also includes priority customer care and a JioCinema Premium coupon available in the MyJio app voucher section. An EMI option is available for this plan.

In addition to these, there is a data add-on voucher:

Rs 148 Plan

Validity: 28 days

Benefits: 10GB of data and JioTV Premium (12 OTTs) for 28 days.

