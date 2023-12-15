scorecardresearch
Reliance Jio announces new prepaid JioTV Premium plans starting from Rs 398; check full list here

Reliance Jio announces new prepaid JioTV Premium plans starting from Rs 398; check full list here

The JioTV Premium subscription will be bundled with three new prepaid plans which will be available from December 15

Reliance Jio has introduced new JioTV Premium plans Reliance Jio has introduced new JioTV Premium plans
SUMMARY
  • The JioTV Premium subscription provides access to 14 OTT platforms under a single login
  • The list includes JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Prime Video (Mobile) and more
  • Note that Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video (Mobile) will be accessed through their respective platforms

Reliance Jio has announced new plans for JioTV Premium subscribers. This marks the first time Jio is introducing a premium version of JioTV, which was previously only available as a free add-on with prepaid and postpaid mobile plans. The JioTV Premium subscription will be bundled with three new prepaid plans priced at Rs 398, Rs 1198, and Rs 4498, available from December 15, 2023.

The JioTV Premium subscription provides access to 14 OTT platforms under a single login, including JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Prime Video (Mobile), Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Docubay, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, EpicON, and Kanccha Lannka. Users can sign in using their mobile number associated with an eligible plan. Note that Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video (Mobile) will be accessed through their respective platforms.

Here are the details of the new prepaid plans:

Rs 398 Plan
Validity: 28 days
Benefits: 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioTV Premium (12 OTTs) for 28 days.

Rs 1198 Plan
Validity: 84 days
Benefits: 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioTV Premium (14 OTTs) for 84 days.

Rs 4498 Plan
Validity: 1 year
Benefits: 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and JioTV Premium (14 OTTs) for 1 year. This plan also includes priority customer care and a JioCinema Premium coupon available in the MyJio app voucher section. An EMI option is available for this plan.

In addition to these, there is a data add-on voucher:

Rs 148 Plan
Validity: 28 days
Benefits: 10GB of data and JioTV Premium (12 OTTs) for 28 days.

Published on: Dec 15, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
