Reliance Jio introduces most affordable recharge plan with unlimited 5G data; price, benefits, validity

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid mobile recharge plan for its users in India. The Rs 198 recharge plan offers unlimited 5G data access. In addition to that, buyers will also get 2GB of 4G data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is 14 days. It also gives access to JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud apps.

Notably, this is the most affordable prepaid plan with unlimited 5G data access that Jio has to offer. Jio also offers a Rs 349 plan with 5G data access for a month. It also offers 2GB of daily 4G data with a validity of 28 days.

If you plan to recharge your smartphone twice with the new Rs 198 plan, it will cost you Rs 398, slightly more than the existing Rs 349 plan. Hence, it makes sense to buy the Rs 349 plan instead. However, if you are looking a data boost on a temporary basis only, then go for the newly launched Rs 198 plan.

Talking about the competition, Airtel’s cheapest with 30 days of validity and unlimited 5G data access is priced at Rs 379 in India. It costs a little higher than Jio and offers 2 days of extra validity.

For the unversed, Jio had announced a price hike for prepaid and postpaid plans in India, effective from July 3. The Rs 299 plan that provided 30GB of data is now priced at Rs 349 for the billing cycle. The Rs 399 postpaid plan with 75GB of data is now priced at Rs 449.

Jio has also introduced two new services: JioSafe, a quantum-secure communication app for calling, messaging, and file transfers, priced at Rs 199 per month and JioTranslate, an AI-powered multi-lingual communication app for translating voice calls, messages, text, and images, priced at Rs 99 per month. They are available for Jio users for free for a year.