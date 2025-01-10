scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Reliance Jio launches 5.5G network, promises 10 Gbps speeds: All you need to know

Feedback

Reliance Jio launches 5.5G network, promises 10 Gbps speeds: All you need to know

With its 5.5G rollout, Jio aims to transform how users experience the internet, enabling unparalleled streaming, gaming, and productivity.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Jio launched 5.5G service Jio launched 5.5G service

Reliance Jio, led by Mukesh Ambani, has unveiled its cutting-edge 5.5G network, offering download speeds of up to 10Gbps. 

What is Jio’s 5.5G Network?

Jio’s 5.5G is an enhanced version of the existing 5G technology, designed to deliver significantly better performance. The network integrates advanced intelligence features and leverages three network cells for simultaneous tower connections. This setup allows for:
    •    Download speeds of up to 10Gbps.
    •    Upload speeds reaching 1Gbps.
    •    Lower latency for faster and smoother performance.
    •    Greater reliability through stable and consistent connections.

These capabilities aim to redefine user experiences in activities like streaming, gaming, and remote work.

Exclusive Collaboration with OnePlus 13 Series

The OnePlus 13 series, launched in collaboration with Jio, is the first line of smartphones to support the 5.5G service. These devices are specially engineered to integrate seamlessly with Jio’s advanced network.

During the OnePlus 13 showcase, Jio demonstrated the 5.5G capabilities. On the standard carrier, download speeds peaked at 277.78 Mbps, while on the 3CC component carrier, speeds exceeded 1,014 Mbps, showcasing the potential of the new network.

How Does 5.5G Improve on 5G?

Jio’s 5.5G technology brings substantial upgrades compared to traditional 5G networks:

    •    Faster Speeds: Downloads up to 10Gbps and uploads up to 1Gbps.
    •    Enhanced Connectivity: Simultaneous links to multiple towers.
    •    Reduced Latency: Smoother and faster interactions.
    •    Robust Network Reliability: Consistent and stable connections.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 10, 2025, 3:07 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement