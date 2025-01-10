Reliance Jio launches 5.5G network, promises 10 Gbps speeds: All you need to know

Reliance Jio, led by Mukesh Ambani, has unveiled its cutting-edge 5.5G network, offering download speeds of up to 10Gbps.

What is Jio’s 5.5G Network?

Jio’s 5.5G is an enhanced version of the existing 5G technology, designed to deliver significantly better performance. The network integrates advanced intelligence features and leverages three network cells for simultaneous tower connections. This setup allows for:

• Download speeds of up to 10Gbps.

• Upload speeds reaching 1Gbps.

• Lower latency for faster and smoother performance.

• Greater reliability through stable and consistent connections.

These capabilities aim to redefine user experiences in activities like streaming, gaming, and remote work.

Exclusive Collaboration with OnePlus 13 Series

The OnePlus 13 series, launched in collaboration with Jio, is the first line of smartphones to support the 5.5G service. These devices are specially engineered to integrate seamlessly with Jio’s advanced network.

During the OnePlus 13 showcase, Jio demonstrated the 5.5G capabilities. On the standard carrier, download speeds peaked at 277.78 Mbps, while on the 3CC component carrier, speeds exceeded 1,014 Mbps, showcasing the potential of the new network.

How Does 5.5G Improve on 5G?

Jio’s 5.5G technology brings substantial upgrades compared to traditional 5G networks:

• Faster Speeds: Downloads up to 10Gbps and uploads up to 1Gbps.

• Enhanced Connectivity: Simultaneous links to multiple towers.

• Reduced Latency: Smoother and faster interactions.

• Robust Network Reliability: Consistent and stable connections.