Reliance Jio launches affordable Apple AirTag alternative JioTag Air at ₹1,499

Reliance Jio has introduced its second-generation product, the JioTag Air, an affordable alternative to Apple's AirTags. Priced at ₹1,499, the JioTag Air aims to be a more cost-effective solution for tracking valuables. In comparison, Apple's AirTags are priced around ₹3,490. The biggest difference compared to the previous version of JioTag is the compatibility with Apple devices. However, the user might not get the Precision Finding feature that is available with the Apple AirTags.

The JioTag Air is essentially designed to help users keep track of items such as keys, wallets, and pets. The added compatibility with Apple Find My network besides the JioThings app on Android, will give better global coverage. This will make the gadget more effective as a tracker.

JioTag Air features

-Versatile Tracking: Users can attach the JioTag Air to various items prone to misplacement, such as keys, ID cards, wallets, purses, luggage, and pets.



-Global Coverage: The tracker works with the Apple Find My app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, offering extensive global tracking through millions of Apple devices. For Android users, the JioThings app provides similar functionality, with the network expanding as more Jio devices join.



-Loud Sound Alerts: With a 120 dB sound alert, finding nearby items becomes easy.



-Bluetooth Connectivity: The device uses Bluetooth v5.3 for seamless connectivity and boasts a 12-month battery life. An extra battery and lanyard are included, ensuring up to two years of use.



-Security and Alerts: The JioTag Air provides disconnection alerts, ensuring users are notified if they leave their tagged item behind. Lost Mode can be enabled to receive automatic notifications when the item is detected by other Apple Find My network devices.



-Easy Sharing: Users can share their tagged items on the Apple Find My app with other Apple users, allowing for collaborative tracking.



Availability

The JioTag Air is available for purchase on Reliance Digital's website, JioMart as well as on Amazon. With its competitive pricing and robust features, the JioTag Air presents a compelling choice for those seeking an economical tracking solution compared to the Apple AirTags.