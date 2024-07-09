Reliance Jio provides some relief to users, brings 3 new prepaid plans with 'True Unlimited' 5G data

Reliance Jio has been facing flak for removing some of the most popular affordable plans for prepaid users after the recent tariff hike. The telco has addressed this issue by quietly introducing three new ‘True Unlimited Upgrade’ add-on plans. The three new prepaid plans are not stand-alone but will be an add-on to the existing plan in use.

The new plans will provide unlimited 5G connectivity if the user has a 5G compatible device. However, the unlimited 5G data is available only when connected to the Jio True 5G network, and the device must support 5G.

If the network moves to 4G, the plans offer limited data. Check out the detailed plans below:

1. ₹151 Plan:

4G Data: 9GB at high speed

5G Data: Unlimited at high speed (for 5G-supported devices on Jio True 5G network)



2. ₹101 Plan:

4G Data: 6GB at high speed

5G Data: Unlimited at high speed (for 5G-supported devices on Jio True 5G network)



3. ₹51 Plan:

4G Data: 3GB at high speed

5G Data: Unlimited at high speed (for 5G-supported devices on Jio True 5G network)

The new plans address the complaints that many were sharing on X after the removable on some affordable prepaid plans like Rs 1559 plan and Rs 359 plan which also offered unlimited 5G. However, the older plans were stand-alone plans unlike the three new add-ons.

Apart from these plans, only users who have prepaid plans with 2GB/ day or more will be eligible for unlimited 5G data. Any data pack that offers 1.5GB data per day or less will have to adhere to the limit strictly.

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea recently increased the tariff on all prepaid, postpaid, and data-on plans. The plans have been hiked by up to 25 per cent. The highest price difference can be seen in the annual plans. The data packs that were worth Rs 2,999 have been raised up to Rs 3,599.

The price hike also led to discontent among many telecom users which culminated in a 'BoycottJio' trend on X. Paralelly, some users were seen posting their selfies with new BSNL SIM cards and running a trend 'BSNL ki ghar wapsi'.