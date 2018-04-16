Reliance Jio may soon launch JioHomeTV service; to offer SD, HD channels at Rs 400: Report

When Reliance Jio was launched in 2016, it started a tariff war in the telecom industry and led to the winding up of many telecom companies. Now, Mukesh Ambani-led company is working on changing the dynamics of the television industry. According to reports, Reliance Jio is simultaneously working on three different services - DTH (Direct to Home set-top-baox, IPTV (Internet Protocol television) service, and JioHomeTV.

There's little clarity as to whether JioHomeTV, which Reliance Jio is planning to launch soon, is the much-anticipated Jio DTH service or a unique service for its data plan customers.

However, reports suggest JioHomeTV is being tested by Reliance Jio for the past couple of years on the Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS). The eMBMS is a hybrid technology that works on one-to-one system of architecture used by telcos instead of the one-to-many system that's used by TV and radio channels. The new system helps companies boost scalability.

The technology also allows users to watch content without an active internet connection as it is saved in the application in the HD broadcast mode. The company had announced a few months ago that it had tested the technology across the country.

So, before Reliance Jio officially launches Reliance Jio DTH, it may first launch JioHomeTV, standard definition and high definition television services at just Rs 400. The company's official MyJio app also states the company plan to launch JioHomeTV.

According to Telecomtalk, Reliance Jio is planning to make the JioBroadcast application - an app that used to offer HD streaming service for Jio customers - live for all LTE devices again. Earlier, the app was removed from Google Play Store by the company, said the report.

The report says customers having Reliance Jio's data connection would be able to use the JioHomeTV service, wherein they would be able watch all SD channels for Rs 200 while all SD as well as HD channels for Rs 400.

While Reliance Jio has not announced its strategy for providing the much-hyped DTH services, Reliance Digital TV is already offering free access to an extensive range of HD channels for one year and up to 500 free-to-air channels for five years. Experts suggest the latest gamble by the Veecon Media and Television-owned company could pay up and help it capture the market having over 65.31 million DTH subscribers across India.

Also read: Reliance Big TV offers free HD channels for 1 year, 500 free-to-air channels for 5 years