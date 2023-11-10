Reliance Jio new prepaid plan with free Swiggy One Lite subscription: Check price, details

Reliance Jio has announced that it will now offer a prepaid plan that will come with a free subscription to Swiggy One Lite. This prepaid plan will cost you Rs 866 in India. This plan aims to provide Jio users with benefits on food delivery services during the ongoing festive season.

Jio prepaid plan with Swiggy One Lite subscription

With this plan, you will get 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and unlimited 5G data. This Jio Welcome offer comes with a validity of 84 days. The highlight of the plan is that it offers 3 months of free Swiggy One Lite subscription. The subscribers will also get access to JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

In addition to this, buyers will also get Rs 50 cashback that can be redeemed in the subsequent recharge of the same Rs 866 plan.

Swiggy One Lite subscription

Under Swiggy One Lite subscription, buyers will get 10 free home deliveries on food orders above Rs 149. They will also get 10 free deliveries from Instamart on orders above Rs 199. In addition to that, they will also not face any surge fees on food and Instamart orders. The company claims that users will get up to 30 per cent extra discount across 20,000+ restaurants over and above the regular offers. Notably, the membership plan is inclusive of a 10 per cent discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries above the price of Rs 60.

Swiggy One Lite has a monthly subscription cost of Rs 149 but it is available for free with the said Jio prepaid plan.

New Jio Devices

Jio also recently launched a couple of new devices in India. JioMotive OBD adapter can turn your regular car into a smart car by offering features like location tracking and theft alerts. It is priced at Rs 4,999 in India. It is now available for purchase on Amazon, Reliance Digital e-commerce sites, Jio.com, and select retail outlets.

Jio also launched JioSpaceFiber, a satellite-based broadband service, in India earlier this month. It is different from JioFiber and JioAirFiber as it uses communication satellites to provide high speed internet. It uses cable or fiber to offer internet access. JioSpaceFiber has already started rolling out in select regions across India, including Gir in Gujarat, Korba in Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur in Odissa, and ONGC in Jorhat, Assam.

