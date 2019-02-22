Reliance Jio offer: Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 exclusive sale starts today at 12pm

Samsung's Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 budget smartphones are getting rave reviews in the country and are being sold via flash sales. The Galaxy M series devices were on sale yesterday, and now Reliance Jio subscribers have another chance to pick the phones through an exclusive sale today. The Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 sale will be live today on Samsung.com, Jio.com and MyJio app between 12 pm to 1 pm.

As part of the launch offers, the buyers will be able to avail the Jio Galaxy Club offer that will give benefits worth Rs 3,110 to the Jio subscribers in the form of additional data on the Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20.

Reliance Jio users who want to buy Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones will need to click on the sale banner on Jio.com and MyJio app. Users will then have to get their number verified in order to be eligible to buy Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 come with features like Infinity V display, large batteries, and fast charging technology. The Samsung Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option and Rs 8,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. On the other hand, Galaxy M20 is priced in India at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

As far as the specifications of Samsung Galaxy M10 are concerned, the dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience 9.5 UX and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display panel along with an 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 7870 SoC. Galaxy M10 comes with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. On the other hand, Sasung Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-V Display along with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of the optics, Galaxy M10 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-MP secondary, ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-MP sensor at the front. Galaxy M20 houses a 13-MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there is a 8-MP sensor along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 price in India starts at Rs 7,990 for the base 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model while the top-end 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version is priced at Rs 8,990. The Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India starts at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version is priced Rs 12,990 in India.

