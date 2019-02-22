Want to repair your iPhone? Vodafone Rs 649 recharge plan could help

Vodafone-Idea has launched Rs 649 postpaid recharge plan for its users which among other things will allow the iPhone users to get their iPhones repaired, replaced or upgraded. The plan is targeted at people who end up paying thousands of rupees to get their iPhones repaired. With the Rs 649 Red iPhone Forever plan, users also get 90GB data and unlimited voice calling.

The Rs 649 Red iPhone Forever plan will help Vodafone Idea postpaid users to get their iPhones replaced or repaired at just a service handling fee of Rs 2000 plus the GST. Users under the Vodafone RED or Idea Nirvana are both eligible for these offers. The plan includes all the iPhone models after iPhone 5S that were bought from an original manufacturer in India.

The replacement, repair or upgrade facility is available for the iPhones bought under the 18 months, the iPhones older than 18 months will only be eligible for repair and upgrade. There is also a pick-up and drop facility offered by the Vodafone. In order to get your iPhone repaired or replaced, the request for the same must be raised on the app within 72 hours of accidental damage. In the case of an upgrade for the phone, you need to pay the differential cost for the new iPhone.

The Rs 649 Red plan comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls. It also offers 90GB of data, 100 SMS messages per day with a validity of a month. Users of the Rs 649 Red postpaid plan will also get a data rollover facility for up to 200GB. The plan also comes with a one-year subscription to an online video streaming service at no charge.

The iPhone Forever plan is only applicable for a year after the registration of the device and the user can avail the plan benefits unlimited times a year. In case the iPhone is replaced, Vodafone will offer a 3 months warranty even if the old device had no warranty period left.

Edited By: Udit Verma

