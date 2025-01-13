scorecardresearch
Business Today
Reliance Jio offers free YouTube Premium with JioFiber, AirFiber plans; check all details

The YouTube Premium offer is available on five postpaid plans across JioFiber and AirFiber.

Reliance Jio, India's biggest telecom operator, is now offering free YouTube Premium subscription bundled with its JioFiber and AirFiber plans. Subscribers of these postpaid plans can get 24 months of YouTube Premium at no added cost, the company announced on X, formerly Twitter.

The important things to note are that this offer is only only available for postpaid subscribers on only a select few plans of JioFiber and Jio AirFiber. Here are the five plans under the monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual categories that are valid for this offer. 

Plan Name Price Speed
JioFiber/AirFiber ₹888 30Mbps
JioFiber/AirFiber ₹1,199 100Mbps
JioFiber/AirFiber ₹1,499 300Mbps
JioFiber/AirFiber ₹2,499 500Mbps
JioFiber/AirFiber ₹3,999 1Gbps

All the above JioFiber and AirFiber plans also come with unlimited data and free voice calling. Subscribers will also be able to avail additional subscriptions like Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime Lite, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and more. 

YouTube Premium subscribers can not only play videos in the background, but also download videos for offline playback. Certain videos also offer enhanced video resolution reserved for Premium subscribers. Another added benefit of the access to YouTube Premium includes the subscription to YouTube Music, which offers ad-free music playback, the ability to download music offline as well as play in the background. 

Published on: Jan 13, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
