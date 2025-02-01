Reliance Jio reintroduces Rs 189 prepaid plan, expands affordable offerings: See details

Reliance Jio has reintroduced its Rs. 189 prepaid plan, catering to budget-conscious users looking for voice and SMS benefits. This move comes shortly after Jio launched and revised its voice-only prepaid plans to comply with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) guidelines. The telecom provider had briefly discontinued this plan alongside its Rs. 479 offering but has now brought it back under its “affordable packs” category.

The Rs. 189 prepaid plan provides:

• 28-day validity

• Unlimited voice calls

• 300 free SMS

• 2GB of high-speed data, post which speeds are reduced to 64Kbps

• Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud (but no JioCinema Premium Access)

The plan is positioned as the most affordable recharge option, followed by the Rs. 199 plan, which offers 18 days of validity, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day.

Jio had recently introduced Rs. 1,958 and Rs. 458 prepaid voice-only plans, offering 365 days and 84 days of validity, respectively. However, the company reduced their pricing to Rs. 1,748 and Rs. 448 while slightly tweaking the validity period of the costlier plan to 336 days.