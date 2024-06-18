scorecardresearch
Reliance Jio suffers outage across India; users complain after disruption in work-from-home, other activities

Reliance Jio suffers outage across India; users complain after disruption in work-from-home, other activities

Reliance Jio is facing a widespread service outage across India, affecting internet connectivity for both fiber and mobile users. The cause of the outage remains unknown as users report significant disruptions.

Reliance Jio is facing a severe outage across various locations in India. Users reported that they were unable to use internet which also impacted employees working from home.

Downdetector, a service that monitors online outages, reports significant issues with fiber and mobile internet connectivity. The outage happened in waves according to data presented by Downdetector. The first wave peaked around 1:40 pm with over 2,500 reports. The second outage wave peaked around 4:53 pm with over 2,400 reports. 

Downdetector chart about Reliance Jio outage
Downdetector chart on Reliance Jio outage

The cause of the outage is still unknown, and Reliance Jio has not yet released an official statement. This outage has caused significant frustration for Jio customers who rely on internet services for daily communication and entertainment. 

 

Published on: Jun 18, 2024, 5:42 PM IST
