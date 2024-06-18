Reliance Jio suffers outage across India; users complain after disruption in work-from-home, other activities

Reliance Jio is facing a severe outage across various locations in India. Users reported that they were unable to use internet which also impacted employees working from home.

Downdetector, a service that monitors online outages, reports significant issues with fiber and mobile internet connectivity. The outage happened in waves according to data presented by Downdetector. The first wave peaked around 1:40 pm with over 2,500 reports. The second outage wave peaked around 4:53 pm with over 2,400 reports.

Downdetector chart on Reliance Jio outage

Since I work from home, I keep a robust connectivity system. Unfortunately, @JioCare is letting me down. Jio Fiber at home (through cable) isn't working, Jio modems aren't working, even Jio mobile network internet is patchy. @Airtel_Presence modem is a life saver. https://t.co/fQzhj4E1O2 — Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) June 18, 2024

The cause of the outage is still unknown, and Reliance Jio has not yet released an official statement. This outage has caused significant frustration for Jio customers who rely on internet services for daily communication and entertainment.