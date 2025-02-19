scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Reliance Jio unveils new prepaid plan with free JioHotstar subscription; check details

Feedback

Reliance Jio unveils new prepaid plan with free JioHotstar subscription; check details

Reliance Jio introduces a new prepaid plan priced at ₹949, offering free access to JioHotstar. The plan comes after the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, enhancing streaming options for users.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan offering free access to JioHotstar, following the merger of Viacom18 and Star India. This merger has combined JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar into a unified streaming platform, featuring content from both entities and international studios.

The Jio ₹949 prepaid plan provides several benefits, including 90-day free access to JioHotstar’s mobile plan, which typically costs ₹149 for three months. It also includes 84 days of validity, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of high-speed data per day, with speeds reducing to 64kbps after reaching the data limit. Users can only stream on one mobile device at a time, and the plan includes advertisements.

Related Articles

For those seeking an ad-free experience or streaming on multiple devices, standalone JioHotstar plans are available. The Premium Plan, priced at ₹499 per month or ₹1,499 annually, offers 4K resolution and streams on up to four devices simultaneously without ads. The Super Plan, which is ad-supported, costs ₹299 for three months or ₹899 annually and allows streaming on two devices simultaneously, supporting mobile, web, tablets, and TVs.

Existing JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar subscribers can continue using their current plans until expiration. Post-expiry, they have the option to purchase a separate JioHotstar subscription or recharge with the ₹949 Jio prepaid plan for free mobile access.

Jio’s initiative to bundle JioHotstar with prepaid plans simplifies access to streaming content. The ₹949 plan is a good deal for those comfortable with ads and mobile-only access, whereas users wanting a premium, ad-free experience must opt for separate payment.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Feb 19, 2025, 9:19 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement