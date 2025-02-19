Reliance Jio unveils new prepaid plan with free JioHotstar subscription; check details

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan offering free access to JioHotstar, following the merger of Viacom18 and Star India. This merger has combined JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar into a unified streaming platform, featuring content from both entities and international studios.

The Jio ₹949 prepaid plan provides several benefits, including 90-day free access to JioHotstar’s mobile plan, which typically costs ₹149 for three months. It also includes 84 days of validity, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of high-speed data per day, with speeds reducing to 64kbps after reaching the data limit. Users can only stream on one mobile device at a time, and the plan includes advertisements.

For those seeking an ad-free experience or streaming on multiple devices, standalone JioHotstar plans are available. The Premium Plan, priced at ₹499 per month or ₹1,499 annually, offers 4K resolution and streams on up to four devices simultaneously without ads. The Super Plan, which is ad-supported, costs ₹299 for three months or ₹899 annually and allows streaming on two devices simultaneously, supporting mobile, web, tablets, and TVs.

Existing JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar subscribers can continue using their current plans until expiration. Post-expiry, they have the option to purchase a separate JioHotstar subscription or recharge with the ₹949 Jio prepaid plan for free mobile access.

Jio’s initiative to bundle JioHotstar with prepaid plans simplifies access to streaming content. The ₹949 plan is a good deal for those comfortable with ads and mobile-only access, whereas users wanting a premium, ad-free experience must opt for separate payment.