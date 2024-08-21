Reliance Jio users get new JioTV+ app with over 800 digital TV channels, OTT platforms; check eligibility

Reliance Jio has launched a new app called JioTV+ app that will be compatible with Android, Apple and TV’s powered by Amazon’s Fire OS. This app will be accessible only for the the Jio set-top box (STB) users that comes with Jio Fiber and Jio Air Fiber connection. The highlight of this app is that it offers access to over 800 digital TV channels across different languages and genres including General entertainment, News, Sports, Music, Kids, Business and Devotional, and more.

JioTV+ app features

According to Reliance Jio, JioTV+ app will need one single login for over-the-top apps. It offers modern guides, smart remote compatibility, playback speed control, Catch-up TV and personalised recommendations. Users can use different filters for categories and languages to make their search experience simpler.

As for the access for OTT platforms, users will get access to JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5 and FanCode. Users will also see a kids’ section that will feature content curated for kids. This app is available for download on Google Play Store. It is also available to download on Android TV, Apple TV and Amazon Firestick TV. Jio has also announced that support for LG OS-powered TVs will be rolled out soon.

Notably, not all Jio AirFiber and Jio Fiber users will get access to the Jio TV+ app. To be eligible to get access to the app, they need to be subscribed to one of the following plans:

JioAirFiber: all plans

JioFiber Postpaid: Rs 599, Rs 899 and above

JioFiber Prepaid: Rs 999 and above

For those who are eligible, they just need to log in to the JioTV+ app with JioFiber/ JioAirfiber using registered mobile number. Once, you do that, you will get an OTP for authentication and then you are good to go.

In addition to this, Jio has also introduced its cheapest recharge plan with unlimited 5G data access. Priced at Rs 198, this prepaid mobile recharge plan offers 2GB of daily 4G data along with unlimited calling with a validity of 14 days.