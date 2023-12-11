Reliance JioAirFiber now available in 25 states in India: Check availability, plans, other details

Reliance JioAirFiber has expanded its presence in more cities and states. The company has revealed that JioAirFIber is available in a total of 514 cities in India. This is a big leap from November when the company had rolled out the service in around 115 cities. The service is now available in 25 states, covering the majority of regions of the region. However, it is to be noted that the service might still not be available in all parts of these 25 states.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, JioAirFiber is available in these states: Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Odisha, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

To check availability in your region, Reliance Jio provides a tool on its official website. There you can select your state and then fill out your details to get a call back. Interested customers can also follow these steps to get JioAirFiber:

1. Give a missed call to 6000860008.

2. You’ll receive a text message with a link from Jio.

3. Click the link to go to the Jio AirFiber page.

4. Click ‘Get JioAirFiber’.

5. Enter your mobile number, PIN Code, installation details, flat number, and name.

6. Pay Rs 100 as a token amount using UPI or your credit/debit card. This will be adjusted when your plan starts.

Jio AirFiber can provide fast internet speeds at 1.5 Gbps compared to Jio Fiber’s 1 Gbps, with an easy plug-and-play setup. However, the highest plan can only offer 1Gbps speeds. For faster data speed, an outdoor unit might be needed. This unit, installed outside your home or on your roof, costs Rs 1,000. But, if you choose an annual plan, this fee is waived. You can also use credit/debit card EMI to pay monthly while still using the annual plan.

JioAirFiber availability tool

Check all the JioAirFiber plans:



Jio AirFiber Plans:

Rs 599 plan: 30 days validity, 30 Mbps speed, unlimited calls, 550+ TV channels, 14 OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Sony Liv, etc.

Rs 899 plan: 30 days validity, 100 Mbps speed, 550+ TV channels, 14 OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Sony Liv, etc.

Rs 1,199 plan: 30 days validity, 100 Mbps speed, unlimited calls, 550+ TV channels, 16 OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, etc.

Jio AirFiber Max Plans:



Rs 1,499 plan: 30 days validity, 300 Mbps speed, 550+ TV channels, 14 OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, Sony Liv, etc.



Rs 2,499 plan: 30 days validity, 500 Mbps speed, unlimited calls, 550+ TV channels, OTT apps including Netflix Standard, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, etc.



Rs 3,999 plan: 30 days validity, 1 Gbps speed, unlimited calls, 550+ TV channels, OTT apps including Netflix Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema Premium, etc.

